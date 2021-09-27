The will for travelling and seeing different places will forever be inscribed in our hearts. However, with the covid-19 pandemic, everything has come to standstill. It is the tourism industry that faced the repercussion of the pandemic and multiple lockdowns. Not just tourism, even the marginalised community and the daily wage earners faced the brunt of it. For reviving the tourism economy and revenue, several travel curbs should be lifted.Also Read - Taliban Seeks UN Participation, Nominates Spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghan Envoy

World Tourism Day is dedicated to the tourism industry’s unique ability to make sure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up and look into the future together. Not just togetherness, the other major objective is to preserve and promote the culture and heritage all around the world. Also Read - World Tourism Day 2021: Campaigns on Responsible Tourism by Ministry of Tourism. Check Details

Date and History

Every year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September. This started in 1980 and is annually celebrated ever since. In 1970, the Statutes of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation adopted a milestone in global tourism on this day.

UNWTO was established after five years. On September 27 1980, UNWTO celebrated the first World Tourism Day and it was internationally observed. Also Read - UN Condemns Taliban Violence Against Protesters, Journalists; Calls For Immediate Cease of Forces

Significance

World Tourism Day is celebrated to raise awareness on the importance of tourism and how it affects the social, cultural, political and economic values internationally. 90% of the world heritage sites are closed due to the pandemic last year. This left people in rural communities unemployed and on the brink of poverty. It is high time that we spread awareness.

In 2021, additional 32 million people were pushed into poverty. Women in developing countries faced the brunt as they mainly worked in tourism and other sectors. Covid-19 pandemic made things come to a standstill.

World Tourism Day is the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals, as stated by UNWTO.

Theme

This year’s theme is ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’. It focuses not on numbers but people who are behind these numbers who work really hard to make the tourism industry a grand success.

The global organisation “invites its Member States, as well as non-members, sister UN agencies, businesses and individuals to celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future,” as stated in a report

UNWTO and United Nations have emphasised the practice of responsibility and sustainable tourism. This will also include the global sector towards inclusive recovery and growth. The statement reads,” UNWTO ensures every part of the sector has a say in its future – including communities, minorities, youth and those who would otherwise be at risk of being left behind.”