Everybody and anybody will have heard the words unidentified flying object or UFO, which was coined in 1953 by the United States Air Force (USAF). In the late 1940s and through the 1950s, UFOs became popularly known as ‘flying saucers’ or ‘flying discs’. Today, many believe that we are not alone in the universe and that extraterrestrial life that did not originate on Earth, exists. So it was with this belief that World UFO Day was established and marked on July 2. Also Read - World UFO Day: Know All About Roswell UFO Incident Where Aliens Allegedly Crashed in 1947

The excitement over UFOs landing on Earth grew when in the summer of 1947 it was reported that an alien spacecraft had crash-landed in New Mexico’s Roswell. The speculation began to grow when the US government tried to conceal it and stated that it was merely a conventional weather balloon. Also Read - Taiwan-Based UFO Hunter Makes Jaw-Dropping Revelation, Spots 'Alien Warrior Figure' in NASA's Image of Mars

The matter was subsequently forgotten until UFO researchers began to interview, between 1978 and the early 1990s, people who claimed to have had a connection with the events at Roswell in 1947. From documents requested through the Freedom of Information Act, it was concluded that at least one alien spacecraft crashed near Roswell, that alien bodies had been recovered, and that the government had indulged in a cover-up. Also Read - UFO-Like Burning Object Spotted in Cambridgeshire, Photos go Viral

Over the years the 1947 incident has gained a lot of attention, and those who really believe that an alien spacecraft crashed in Roswell have been holding vigil ever since. With so much interest in UFOs, World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) organised a World UFO Day in 2001 to bring together believers and the evidence they have gathered to support their existence.

How The Day is Celebrated:

Die-hard UFO believers have been celebrating the day by gathering together around the world in places that are considered to be UFO hotspots like in Roswell, New Mexico. There they share stories and provide support to other believers as they watch for the return of the visitors. Some hold UFO themed parties and dress up as aliens, while others watch movies based on extraterrestrial life.