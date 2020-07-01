Those who have grown up with stories about UFOs, unidentified flying objects, being spotted in various parts of the world will have some inkling about the association of a place with aliens. After the Roswell, New Mexico incident in 1947, the interest in extraterrestrial life has grown exponentially, and every unidentifiable object has become a UFO. On World UFO Day 2020, which is marked yearly on July 2, we take a look at the connection Area 51 in the US has with aliens. Also Read - World UFO Day 2020: How The Day is Celebrated by UFO Enthusiasts All Over The World

A bit about World UFO Day, it was organised by World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) in 2001 to bring together believers and to share evidence they have gathered showing existence of extraterrestrial life. On this day people gather together in areas that are well known for UFO spotting and look up to the sky with the hopes of seeing them. Also Read - World UFO Day: Know All About Roswell UFO Incident Where Aliens Allegedly Crashed in 1947

On Area 51 in the US having an alien connection, it could be because of the high security that surrounds the place and the secret work that is going on in it. Because of the sensitive work that goes on at the facility, it and the work it does is not known publicly, and nobody is allowed to venture into the area either without proper clearance and authorisation. Also Read - Real or Not? Pentagon Officially Releases 3 Leaked 'UFO' Videos Filmed by US Navy Pilots | Watch

Area 51 is a highly classified United States Air Force (USAF) facility that is located within the Nevada Test and Training Range. The USAF acquired the site, which is officially called Homey Airport (KXTA) or Groom Lake, in 1955 primarily for flight testing the Lockheed U-2 aircraft, though it says that it is an open training range.

The base became a subject of conspiracy theories and a central part of unidentified flying object (UFO) folklore because of the intense secrecy surrounding it. The work is so top secret that the CIA first publicly acknowledged the existence of the base on June 25, 2013 after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed in 2005.

The facility is used for testing of various fighter jets and planes that are of an odd shape and colour, and since the work can not be made public, nobody knew what they were. So if by chance people were to see them, they would not be able to identify the craft and think that it is a UFO, which was what was given as an explanation at that time.

Whether aliens do exist or not we will never know for sure unless they decide to make an appearance, hopefully in the year 2020 and on World UFO Day.