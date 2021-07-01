World UFO Day is observed on July 2 to raise awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects. The first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. Celebrated on June 24 by some and on July 02 by the others, World UFO Day is an awareness day when people across the world indulge in parties and sky-watching to look out for unidentified flying objects. Also Read - Viral Video: Mysterious Bright Lights Spotted Across The Sky in Gujarat's Junagadh, Triggers Speculation of UFOs | Watch

What are UFOs?

The official website of World UFO Day says that UFOs are generally classified as anomalies that are completely unidentified or identifiable. One of the most general definitions of the UFO is something that is apparent in the sky and is not identifiable as any known object or natural phenomena.

History And Importance of World UFO Day

Early in the 1900s, according to aviator Kenneth Arnold, nine unusual objects reportedly flew over Washington on June 24. He described them then as "saucer-like" or "a big flat disk" which has now become the symbol of imagined alien spacecraft.

World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) later dedicated July 2 as a celebration of the day in order to raise awareness about “the existence of UFOs and with that intelligent being from outer space” that would rule out the possibility of us being alone in the universe. The aim of WUFODO was also to encourage governments to declassify files on supposed UFO sightings while “the most important thing is that people collectively open their minds to the subject for one day and send out the message that UFOs are welcome on this earth”.

Roswell incident 1947

The key event of the Roswell incident marks the top-secret project by the US Army Air Forces that involved flying microphones on weather balloons to detect Soviet nuclear test explosions. The conspiracy theorists claim that is was an alien spacecraft crash and not the Project Mogul balloon that crashed in the desert near Roswell on an unknown day in July 1947.

First spotted by William Brazel on his sizable property in Lincoln County, New Mexico, the wreckage was described by him as a “large area of bright wreckage made up of rubber strips, tinfoil, a rather tough paper and sticks”. The US army, however, recovered the debris and stated that the wreckage was that of a weather balloon.

Called a “cover-up”, it soon paved the way for Hollywood movies on extraterrestrial encounters in the 1950s and till date. Even now, after more than 70 years, the incident remains a defining aspect of Roswell’s identity. The area covering the ranch from where the US army recovered a “flying disc”, now has a UFO museum and research center, alien-themed streetlights, and a flying saucer-inspired McDonald’s outlet. The area also has a broken-down UFO on the side of State Route 285, featuring an extraterrestrial “family” stranded and looking for a jump-start.

How The Day is Celebrated:

Die-hard UFO believers have been celebrating the day by gathering together around the world in places that are considered to be UFO hotspots like in Roswell, New Mexico. There they share stories and provide support to other believers as they watch for the return of the visitors. Some hold UFO-themed parties and dress up as aliens, while others watch movies based on extraterrestrial life.