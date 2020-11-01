A growing awareness of conscious eating along with the need to maintain a healthy immunity has people turning vegan, both in their diets as well as a lifestyle. Veganism is not a diet or fad but a social justice movement for animals. Also Read - World Vegan Day 2019: 5 Common Myths Surrounding The Diet Busted For You

If you are looking for some motivation to switch to plant-based diet, we list some of the biggest stars who have have turned to adopted this lifestyle. Also Read - World Vegan Day 2019: Scientifically-Proven Benefits of Being a Vegan

Kangana Ranaut Also Read - World Vegan Day: Why is it Celebrated And How Does it Benefit Humans And Their Health

The actress says when she decided to become vegetarian, she realised consuming dairy products was not agreeing with her and giving her acidity. She is quoted saying, “Hence I switched to being a vegan and this has made a lot of difference in my life. I am very happy now.”

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam says she stopped eating meat many years back. She has also stopped consuming milk and milk products.

Richa Chadha

Richa is a vegetarian-turned-vegan. After modeling a lettuce dress and becoming a mermaid for PETA’s pro-veg ads, the B-town beauty decided to shed eggs and dairy for good.

Benedict Cumberbatch

The actor was named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegan in 2018. He revealed it is his plant-based diet which kept him in action for “Avengers: Infinity War”.

Beyonce

Beyonce announced her vegan status in 2018. She also partnered with husband Jay Z for a 22-day vegan challenge in 2013.

Natalie Portman

In an interview, the actress revealed she also eats plant-based diet. She said: “I’m vegan, so I generally have a very clean diet.”

Ariana Grande

The pop singer says her veganism is rooted in her love for animals. “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person,” she told the ‘Mirror’ UK.