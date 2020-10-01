October 1 is annually observed as the World Vegetarian Day, this day is dedicated to promoting a vegetarian diet. The vegetarian diet is eco-friendly, economical, and healthier as compared to a non-vegetarian diet. Also Read - World Heart Day 2020: Heart Disease Has Marginally Increased by 10 to 20% Compared to Pre-COVID

This day is celebrated to encourage and bring awareness about a vegetarian diet. A vegetarian diet does not increase excess fat in the body and reduces the risk of heart diseases. The fibers and antioxidants present in it could fight cancer.

History of World Vegetarian Day

World Vegetarian Day was first started back in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society and it was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. Its main purpose was, “To promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism.” It was started to bring awareness about the humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle.

Benefits of a Vegetarian Diet

Reduces the risk of heart diseases: Consuming red meat leads to an unhealthy heart and health. Whereas, consuming fruits and veggies reduces that risk. If you take a vegetarian diet, the risk of getting admitted to the hospital due to heart diseases is reduced by 32%, read a report.

The vegetarian diet helps in building stronger immunity: This diet is full of nutrients and proteins which helps in boosting immunity. In the last 50 years, the World Health Organization states, 70 percent of global diseases are transmitted through animals.

Reduces the risk of diabetes: A plant-based diet helps in managing type 2 diabetes. It has been proved in many types of research that if you want to reduce the risk of diseases like heart disease, cancer, then take a vegetarian diet. Increase the number of fruits and vegetables in food. According to research conducted at Oxford University, if you remove red meat from the diet, the risk of colon cancer decreases to a great extent.

Reduces the risk of Viral infections: According to a 2013 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, more than 90% of meat worldwide comes from factory farms. In these farms, animals are kept in a tizzy, and cleanliness is not taken care of. Because of this, the risk of spreading viral diseases increases. Recently, the Congo Fever, a viral disease spread in Gujarat, has also been described as a threat to humans from infected animals.

The vegetarian diet keeps you more healthy than a non-vegetarian diet, research has also been proved this. Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition says if you want to reduce your risk of heart disease, eat vegetarian food. The research was conducted on 44,561 people in England and Scotland. It was found that compared to non-vegetarian people who were taking a vegetarian diet, the possibility of getting admitted to the hospital due to heart diseases is down by 32%. They had both lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.