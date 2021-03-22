New Delhi: The world observes World Water Day on March 22 and it aims at informing people about the significance of fresh water and sustainable management of its resources. On this day, awareness about the water crisis in the world is highlighted. The focus of this day, according to United Nations (UN) website is to “support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.” Also Read - Siddharth Chatterjee of India Takes Over As Top UN Diplomat In China

What is the history of World Water Day?

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 22, 1992, which later declared March 22 as World Water Day. The day is celebrated around the World since 1993.

Significance of Water

Water plays a key role in socio-economic development. Providing vital services to the human population, water is needed for human health and livelihood. Without its existence, we can't think of food, oxygen, and the human population. Though 71 percent of the Earth's surface is covered by water, only 2.5 percent of it is fresh and is good for humans to consume. Though the natural recycling process has kept the amount of freshwater fairly constant on Earth, exploding the human population has increased the demand and competition.

Even if you don’t believe it, water scarcity is real. And, our inefficiency of using water sustainably can cost too much to the future generation.

The theme of World Water Day 2021

This year the theme of this day is ‘Valuing Water’ and highlights the importance of conserving water and its value. The UN website says, “The value of water is about much more than its price – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource.”

🚰 1 in 3 people live without safe drinking water.

💧 By 2025, half of the global population will be living in areas where water is scarce. On Monday’s #WorldWaterDay & every day, let’s commit to protect this valuable resource! https://t.co/TblnsWsOa2 pic.twitter.com/J8hEkwkdve — United Nations (@UN) March 21, 2021

Due to the pandemic, the day will be celebrated virtually, and a report will be released with the purpose of recommending policy directions to various countries on how to deal with the water crisis.