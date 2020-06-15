There are endless possibilities where we can get our energy from, but it is not always clear and clean. One such form of energy is wind energy, which is free and all natural. On World Wind Day 2020, which is marked every year on June 15, we take a look at the power and possibilities wind energy holds. Also Read - Global Wind Day 2020: Know All About History And Significance of The Day

World Wind Day is a worldwide event that is organised by WindEurope and Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). The day celebrates wind energy with an exchange of information on how it can change the world, boost jobs, etc. Wind energy is a process by which wind is used to generate electricity, which is then used for various things.

Curtailing Pollution:

When it comes to clean fuel source, wind energy plays an important part as it does not pollute the air like fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, that are used in power plants. It does not emit nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide that cause human health problems and economic damages.

Cost Effective:

Land-based utility-scale wind is one of the lowest-priced energy sources available today, since the electricity from wind farms is sold at a fixed price over a long period of time and its fuel is free.

Creates Jobs:

As per energy.gov, the US wind sector employs more than 100,000 workers, and one of the fastest growing American jobs is a of wind turbine technician. Wind energy also has the potential to support many more jobs in manufacturing, installation, maintenance by 2050.

Abundant Supply:

With a never ending source, the wind supply of a nation is abundant and inexhaustible, and as long as the Sun shines, since the wind is a form of solar energy, and the wind blows the energy produced can be harnessed.

Providing Income:

As more and more wind turbines are required to harness the energy, farms and ranches can hire out a small part of their land to power plant owners. It would help farmers and ranchers earn extra income for the use of their land.