July 15 is celebrated as World Youth Skills Day, this day is celebrated across the globe to make young people understand the importance of essential skill enhancement that will help them make informed choices regarding employment, work, and entrepreneurship. This day is a United Nation designated event which provides a unique opportunity for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers' and workers' organizations, policymakers, and development partners.

History of World Youth Skills Day 2021

On December 18, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day after passing a resolution. Many countries across the globe first celebrated World Youth Skill Day on July 15, 2015.

Significance of World Youth Skills Day

As per United Nations, this day celebrates the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. World Youth Skills Day plays an important role as it provides opportunities for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers' and workers' organizations, policymakers, and development partners. Participants have highlighted the ever-increasing significance of skills as the world is embarking on a transition towards a sustainable model of development.

Theme of World Youth Skills Day 2021

The theme this year is Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic. The event will again take place in a challenging context due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in the widespread disruption of the TVET sector. This year, the UN will pay tribute to the resilience and creativity of youth through the crisis.

The event will take stock of how TVET systems have adapted to the pandemic and recession, think of how those systems can participate in the recovery, and imagine priorities they should adopt for the post-COVID-19-world.