There are a number of auspicious days in the Hindu calendar that are dedicated to various gods, and one such day is June 17 which is marked as Yogini Ekadashi. The day falls in the month of Ashadha during the Krishna Paksha, which is the waning phase of the moon, and it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

On Yogini Ekadashi, which falls right after Nirjala Ekadashi and before Devshayani Ekadashi, devotees keep a fast or vrat on this day as it is said to be important for getting rid of past sins and to assure good health.

Date And Time of Yogini Ekadashi Vrat:

As per drikpanchang.com, Yogini Ekadashi this year falls on June 17, 2020. The Ekadashi tithi begins on June 16, 2020 at 5:40 AM and ends on June 17 at 7:50 AM.

The breaking or conclusion of the fast is on the next day, that is the Dwadashi, the 12th day of the fortnight. On June 18, the Parana time is from 5:23 AM to 8:11 AM, and the Parana day Dwadashi end moment is 9:39 AM.

Apart from keeping a fast, devotess also chant Vishnu mantras or Vishnu Sahasranamam, and it is believed that fasting on Yogini Ekadashi earns one the blessings equal to feeding 88,000 Brahmins.

According to Times Now, there is a story behind keeping a fast on Yogini Ekadashi, which involves a man suffering from leprosy. The story is that a gardener named Hemamali took ill and was advised by a sage to keep the fast. The man followed the advise and was cured of his leprosy and blessed with good health, which in turn led to the vrat becoming popular.