Actor Akshay Kumar during an Instagram live chat with adventurer and Into the Wild host Bear Grylls and Huma Qureshi to everyone’s utter shock revealed that he ‘drinks cow urine every day’. You read that right! Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: 5 Home Remedies For Flawless, Glowing Skin

Akshay shot an episode for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls shot at Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Akshay undertook several tasks and showed his survival strategies while living in the jungle. He also drank ‘Elephant poo tea’ during the episode. During the Instagram live, actress Huma Qureshi asked Grylls about how he convinced Akshay to drink elephant poo tea, to which the actor responded that he was not worried at all about drinking the poop tea. “I was too excited…you see I have, because of Ayurvedic reasons I have had cow’s urine every day, I drank. So this was okay.” Also Read - Here’s How You Can Differentiate Between Covid-19 Related Fever And Influenza Fever

Reacting to Kumar’s statement, Grylls said “not many of my guests say that.” Also Read - Suffering From Breakouts Under Your Mask? You May Have A Case Of 'Maskne'

View this post on Instagram @beargrylls @iamhumaq @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Sep 10, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

Akshay revealed that he consumes cow urine for Ayurvedic reasons. While we know Akshay as someone who is a martial art expert and someone who leads a disciplined life, this revelation came by as a surprise.

So, what are the benefits of drinking cow urine? There are many health benefits of drinking cow urine:

• It can help you in curing leprosy, abdominal colic pain, bloating.

• It can treat fever, just mix it with black pepper, yogurt, and ghee.

• Can treat anemia. Mix the urine with Triphala, and cow milk.

• It can also cure peptic ulcer, asthma, and certain liver ailments.

• It purifies toxins from inside.

• One can use cow urine as cosmetic products too, they can be used as soaps and shampoos.

Did you know? The use of cow urine for treating ailments has a long history in Indian culture. Drinking urine of a pregnant cow is special, as it contains minerals and hormones, according to a report by Times Now.