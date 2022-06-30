Annakoot Restaurant Food Review: The best option for encouraging safe and healthy living during the pandemic, when people are more health-conscious than ever, is Annakoot – God’s Own Cuisine restaurant. Situated in the heart of Delhi, Anookoot was founded by ISKCON Bangalore and Mr Amit Juneja. They have currently three outlets in Delhi – Patel Nagar, Gole Market, and Bengali Market. Annakoot offers a wide range of snacks, sweets, and meals from across India. The outlet is 100 percent vegetarian and the food is cooked in desi ghee.

We recently visited Annakoot for a delectable Satvik feast that was entirely vegetarian and devoid of either onion or garlic. The Mandi House branch opened two years ago and still bustles with the crowd. A relatively small eatery in the centre of Bengali Market has a staff of 10 people and offers mini-meals like Pao Bhaji, Chole Bhature, and Dosa Sambhar, among others.

Coming to the street food, we gobbled Dahi Puri first as it was light and vibrant. The meethi and pudhina chutney balanced it well and revived the taste buds. Apart from chaats, they offer tasty and colourful desserts. All Indian dessert enthusiasts must try their best-selling desserts, Anakoot Special and Gud Rasugulla (they are elevated with the flavor from date palm jaggery).

The eatery, which is frequently questioned about its resemblance to well-known Haldirams and Bikanerwala eateries, operates on an ISKCON temple basis and rejects any competition theories. The brand’s main goal is to establish itself as a global entry point for Prasadam.

Final Verdict: It is a must-try for everyone who enjoys Indian desserts; the brand offers a plethora of sweets that are all lovingly and masterfully prepared. A great choice for quick chaat snacks and desserts at reasonable prices!

Rating: 3/5

Disclaimer: The author’s thoughts and opinions are his or her own, and they may not represent India.com’s official positions or policies. Any claims resulting from the article’s content are exclusively the writer’s responsibility.