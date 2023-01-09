Barbeque Nation’s ‘Barbeque in a Box’ is The Perfect Thing to Try This Winter

Barbeque Nation brings in a unique concept “Barbeque in a Box” where an array of hand-curated Barbeque delicacies are delivered to your doorstep.

Barbeque Nation's 'Barbeque in a Box' is The Perfect Thing to Try This Winter

Winter barbecues are wonderful ideas and there is one place where you’ll get everything grilled – Barbeque Nation. The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. What if we say, you get the same thing at your home? One can experience the favorite Barbeque meal in a box. As they tailor the food to your taste, the commitment to safety & sanitization remains unwavering. This box comes loaded with everything that you have enjoyed at Barbeque Nation.

One can opt for a vegetarian or non-vegetarian meal as per their preferences. Both meal type consists of 17 dishes, that you order as a buffet for lunch or dinner. The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads.

For starters, non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous:

MEXICAN CHILLI GARLIC FISH

HOT GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS

TANDOORI TANGDI

CAJUN SEEKH KEBAB

COASTAL BARBEQUE PRAWNS

Vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering:

KUTI MIRCH KA PANEER TIKKA

WOK TOSSED SEEKH KEBAB

SHABNAM KE MOTI MUSHROOM

POORI KEBAB

HONEY SESAME CINAMON PINEAPPLE

The main course section for non-vegetarians includes:

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

RAJASTHANI LAAL MAAS

DUM KA MURGH

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

METHI MATAR MALAI

DAL-E-DUM

VEG DUM BIRYANI

The live counters offer a variety of non-veg/veg options like:

CHILLI CRISPY PURI

PALAK CHAAT

MARGARITA PIZZA

KEEMA PAV

CHICKEN SHEEK

The dessert section comprises of:

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

RED VELVET PASTRIES

ANGOORI GULAB JAMUN

KERSARI PHIRNEE

WIDE RANGE OF KULFIS

Barbeque-in-a-box Pricing:

When it comes to pricing, we think this box has a bigger surprise because the vegetarian box is for rupee for just Rs 699 while the non-veg box is for Rs 899. This is absolutely value for money for the quantity and variety this box brings to your dining table.

How to order the box?

Well, if you want to step out you can pick your Barbeque-in-a-box from your nearby Barbeque Nation. Otherwise, this box is available on delivery via Zomato and Swiggy. With tailor-made meal boxes, Barbeque Nation is committed to deliver the food at the customer’s doorstep, keeping in mind food safety and sanitization to the utmost standards.

Verdict

Barbeque Nation is the epitome of buffet dining specialised in grilled starters. Your stomach will get full but your tongue would want one last bite of the mouth-watering delicacies.

(Disclaimer: The author’s thoughts and opinions are his or her own, and they may not represent India.com’s official positions or policies. Any claims resulting from the article’s content are exclusively the writer’s responsibility.)