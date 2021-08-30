We all crave some good, healthy and delicious snacks in the evening. With the ongoing Covid scare, it has made it difficult to step out and go to our favourite restaurant to eat and chill.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Peels & Eats Bhutta, People Say 'How Intelligent is Our Gannu' | Watch

Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, took to Instagram to share her favourite evening snacks. Corn chaat is not only the best to beat the hunger pang but also nutritious and healthy.

Her Instagram caption read," What the CHAAT? Beat your evening hunger pangs with this flavourful, super healthy and quick corn chaat."

Check out the Video Here:

Yasmin Karachiwala’s Corn Chaat Recipe

Ingredients

1 Cup – American Corn

1 Tbsp – Tomatoes

1 Tbsp – Onions

1/2 Tsp – Jeera

1/2 Tsp – Red Chilli

1/2 Tsp – Chat Masala

1/4 Tsp – Black Salt

1 Tbsp – Mint Chutney

1 Tbsp – Sweet Chutney

1 Tbsp – Greek Yoghurt

3/4 Tsp – Green Chilli

1 Tbsp – Coriander

Method

Garnish it with some green chillies and coriander.

Sprinkle some lemon juice.

And Enjoy this yummy chaat.

Benefits

Corn chaat is delicious and nutritious as it has ingredients like tomatoes, onions etc, this will fill your stomach and enjoy the evening along with a cup of chai or coffee.

Not only to control hunger pangs but also corn is rich in folate and potassium which will protect you. It will help you prevent diseases like cancer and heart ailments. It also has vitamins B5 and B3. With the presence of carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, corns are useful for taking care of the eye as well. It also helps in digestion as it has loads of insoluble fibre.