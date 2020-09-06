Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: You must have heard this: “A wholesome and healthy diet keeps you energized throughout the day’. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and most people skip it, which in a way, hampers their health and day but also the metabolism. Skipping a meal doesn’t really help you lose weight, eating timely meals and healthy meals do. Also Read - Health Tips From Milind Soman: Actor Bursts 3 Most Common Myths Related to Food

People often confuse a ‘healthy diet’ to be a boring and tedious task. Don’t you think it should be the other way round? A healthy diet and lifestyle bring positivity in life and have a long-lasting impact. It does take a little while to show results but it will all be worth it! One can still consume good looking, sumptuous, delectable food by making minor tweaks in their regular diets. Also Read - This Rare Indian Mushroom Costs Rs 30,000 Per Kg And is Grown in The Himalayas - Know Everything

These healthy Indian breakfasts will keep your mind, body, and tummy happy. And if you are looking to lose those extra kilos, then you might want to stick to these options for better results. Check them out: Also Read - 5 Food Items That You Shouldn't Put in Your Refrigerator

1. Besan Cheela for weight loss: This rich in protein chickpea or besan cheela is an ideal breakfast. You can have this cheela with a green mint chutney, which will give your metabolism a boost.

2. Masala Omelette for weight loss: Eggs are touted to be the best source of protein. If you don’t like a regular omelet, chop your favorite veggies (onions, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, capsicums) and throw it in the pan and voila! Your sumptuous masala omelet is ready for you to relish. Avoid putting too much oil or butter while you make it.

3. Poha for weight loss: The famous Maharashtrian specialty is full of carbs, protein, fiber, and fats. This low on calorie, easy to digest dish is filling, light and helps you lose weight too. Add little green chilies, peanuts (not many), and satisfy your taste buds.

4. Idli for weight loss: This south India dish is low on calories, it has carbs, protein, fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Idli is a fermented dish, which is good for digestion.

5. Oats Masala Dosa for weight loss: This amalgamation of oats and masala dosa is a great breakfast option. It is rich in nutrition and fibers.

Which one will you try for breakfast?