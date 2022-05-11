Salads for summer: When it comes to eating healthy the first thing that comes to mind is salad.Everyone considers salads, as a customary green serving of mixed veggies or greens loaded with various kinds of lettuces. Nonetheless, it is critical to take note that one can change around their serving of mixed greens base to make an entirely different formula! This can incorporate barbecued vegetables, Apple fruit chicken salad, entire wheat pasta, quinoa, and natural products.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Otters Roll Around & Play With Ice, Internet Says 'Otterly Adorable' | Watch

Check out these 3 salad recipes that are healthy, tasty and easy to make:

Orange Quinoa Salad- Pllatos, Vasant Kunj: The quinoa salad is refreshing, crisp, and delicious. It has several qualities that can make it a staple diet in your kitchen. This salad packs is great for picnics, lunch, road trips, and plane rides.

Recipe of Orange Quinoa Salad:

Take 1 Cupdried quinoa

Take 3/4 cup water to boil the quinoa

Take 1 Can approx. (15OZ) Appleand rinse it, addsmalldiced 7-8 Clementine, Tangerine, Mandarineorother small oranges

Take ½ medium feta cheese and dice itfinely

Take ½ cup organic dried cranberries

Add 3-4 table spoon freshlychopped Parsley

For dressing you can take a hand full slivered walnut (optional)

Take ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Add 1 table spoon olive oil(optional)

Add finely minced 1 garlic and clove

Mineral salt and pepper to taste

Apple Fruit Chicken Salad: Recipe shared by Chef Ravi Kumar Ghagat, Pllatos Air Bar, Vasant Kunj: This tasty salad has become one of my favorite recipes because of its healthy, colorful, and wholesome ingredients. The crunch of the apple makes it flavorsome and difficult to resist.

Recipe of Apple Fruit Chicken Salad:

Take ½ cup chopped cooked chicken

Take 3 stalks celery chopped

Add 1 cup chopped apple

Take ¼ cup dried cranberries

Take ½ cup non-fat plain cranberry plum

Add 2 table spoon hellman’s light mayonnaise

Then add 2 tea spoon cranberry juice

You can also add 2 table spoon parsley(optional)

salt and pepper to taste

Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad with blueberry and basil dressing:- Recipe by Chef – Girish Kumar, Imperfecto Boutique, Dwarka

Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad is quite nutritious and beneficial health. Not an ‘easy recipe but has a lot of benefits that can become a go-to recipe in your kitchen. Chef – Girish Kumar shares the recipe for interesting salads below

Recipe of Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad with blueberry and basil dressing:

Take 30 grams of Baby spinach

Take Arugula lettuce15 grams

Take Blueberries or any other berries approx. -20-25 grams

Take 10 toasted walnuts

Add 3-4 table spoon of corns in the salad

Take 6 pieces of cherry tomatoes

For dressing-

Blueberries-60gm

Basil-15gm

Apple cider vinegar-1/2Tbsp

Olive oil-2tbsp.

Pinch of salt

Try these refreshing flavorsome salads this summer season!