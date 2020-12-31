New Delhi: Well, the award for the most ordered food of the Year 2020 has gone to Biryani. Food ordering giant Zomato has said it delivered 22 biryanis every minute in 2020. The numbers, food-tech unicorn Zomato, said were verified thrice. Despite many people donning the chef’s hat, Zomato said it is not just chicken and mutton biryanis that people of the country savoured as the platform received nearly 19.8 lakh orders for vegetable biryani. Also Read - Elderly Delhi Woman Dies of 'Shock' After Hearing About Son's Death in Train on Way Back Home

The number of orders for pizza also increased steeply over the months as data from Zomato showed that from 4.5 lakh pizza orders in May, the numbers shot to over 17 lakh orders in November. Also Read - 'Hinduphobia in Pakistan': Shocking Videos of Hindu Temple Being Set on Fire Infuriates Twitter | Watch

In terms of momos, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune raced ahead of others with 25 lakh orders. A Bengaluru resident placed 1,380 orders this year on Zomato which amounts to almost four orders a day. Also Read - 31st December History: How is The Last Day of New Year Connected With India's History

Zomato said that while the biggest order this year touched Rs 1,99,950, the lowest order was of Rs 10.

Yash from Bengaluru, placed 1380 orders this year, making it four orders a day.

Apart from these, gulab jamun was crowned as India’s favourite dessert — over one lakh orders were placed only during the Diwali week and Mumbai leading the chart in 2020.

Darjeeling beat every other city, including the metros, in spending on every order. The average order value in this city was almost Rs 500.

2020 needed superheroes and in the hour of need our delivery partners rose to the extraordinary challenges:

People of Mumbai turned out to be most generous in giving tips as Zomato said that tips worth a total of Rs 4.6 crore were received by its Mumbai delivery partners.

Mumbai is closely followed by Goa, where 20 people gave back Rs 2,000 in tips.

(Inputs from IANS)