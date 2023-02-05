Home

Athyeka is an attempt to create a place where most of the flavors are brought to the forefront because there are so many underappreciated hidden delicacies and flavors from the south.

Athyeka Food Review: Athyeka is a special South Indian café that is bursting with Dravidian culture. It serves as a portal to introduce various south Indian food preferences as well as culture and history. The modest cafe combines every tiny aspect of the south, particularly the colours, into what you can see. One feels at ease in the tiny corners with the warm sunlight. The South Indian cafe offers an ideal location, especially during winter.

CAFE ATHYEKA’S VIBE IN WINTER

They welcomed us with rasam and papad before we ordered our food. The dishes were presented in a fully developed banana leaf colour with a bit of an old-world Indian vibe to them. The white brass and gold further enhanced our goal of bringing a little touch of the south to Noida. Their original filter coffee is available in chicory blend and 100% arabica, and to add a small touch of Athyeka, they have designed cinnamon and cardamom filter coffee.

Rich and creamy mushroom ghee roast goes perfectly with rotis or appams. This flavorful dish is a favourite in Athyeka. We also tried its non-veg substitute prawns but mushrooms definitely stood out. Ghee is used to flavour the spicy, sour stew in which the mushrooms were cooked.

Chettinad Chicken Curry with Parota is a dish straight from Chettinad, Tamil Nadu. The dish is made with chicken cooked in fresh, roasted spices and coconut. It is served with parota to make the combo a wholesome meal.

Tomato, coconut, and peanut chutneys were offered at Athyeka. These flavour explosions were served with their delectable treats.

There are numerous varieties and adaptations of the basic idli, including ghee-podi idli, tawa-fried idli, babai idli, and podi ragi idli. We were impressed by something as basic as vada and wanted to ask for more.

A well-known and delectable South Indian dessert called rava kesari is made from rava, sugar, ghee, saffron, and dry fruits. They also added tiny pieces of pineapple for a burst of flavour. This mouthwatering orange-coloured treat is created in South India, especially Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, on auspicious events.

Cost For Two: Rs 800-900

Timings: 11 AM – 10 PM

Address: Cafe Athyeka, Sector 144, Noida – 201306

There are roughly 18–19 employees working at Cafe Athyeka, which was open to its services in December 2022. The quaint South Indian cafe gets filled during lunchtime. Everything was great, including the ambience and staff hospitality. And is better than a wholesome South Indian meal at an affordable rate? A fulfilling meal with your furry friend for a quick meal.

Final Verdict: An incredible effort to bring a little piece of the south to Noida is Cafe Athyeka!

Ratings: 3.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author’s thoughts and opinions are his or her own, and they may not represent India.com’s official positions or policies. Any claims resulting from the article’s content are exclusively the writer’s responsibility.)