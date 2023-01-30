Celebrate Harvest Fest With ‘Rice Above The Rest’ at Cafe Delhi Heights

Home

Experience the versatility and flavours of rice like never before with a specially curated rice menu at Cafe Delhi Heights

Cafe Delhi Heights is known for its innovative food festivals from time to time, but this time they have designed the Best in the form of Rice Above the Rest. In India, rice is not only a staple on the plate but also a cultural mainstay. In Indian Culture, rice holds great spiritual and ritual significance. It is a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Rice is a must at any major Indian cultural event, be it a morsel of kheer (rice pudding) or boiled rice being fed as the first solid food a child ever eats, to uncooked rice grains applied to foreheads with sandalwood paste to form a “tilak”- a burning symbol of the soul’s energy.

Rice makes a number of appearances in Indian culture, weddings, prayers and scriptures as a symbol of well-being and prosperity. The annual calendar of festivals has many celebrations based on the harvest cycle of rice. Cafe Delhi Heights offers Hyderabadi biryani, jasmine rice with stir fry green, Tehri, Pongal, payesh, etc. from the rice menu.

Vikrant Batra, Founder of Cafe Delhi Heights says that the versatility of rice makes it the most loved grain all over the world. Right from the Khichdi, to simple Pulao to fragrant pots of rice and spice meats called biryani, Rice is a feast beyond compare. Hence We at Cafe Delhi Heights thought of curating a special menu to celebrate this very superfood.

Chef Aashish Singh, Culinary Director at Cafe Delhi Heights further adds, “We have designed this menu keeping in mind the rice acceptance in different states in different forms. Although Rice is high in the glycemic index still it is considered to be the best Grain, owing to the lot of variety available including fibrous variants like Red rice, etc. We have added dishes to the menu, which have their Origin from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and more. From the belt of Andhra / Karnataka, One can enjoy the Rive varieties like Curd Rice, Hyderabadi Biryani, Bisi Bele Bath, etc. One also gets to enjoy the specials from Maharashtra like Masale Bhaat, Payesh from Assam, Gian Pilaf from Goa, Tehri from Lucknow, Yakhni Pulao from Kashmir, and Jadoh from Meghalaya are added to this special menu too. Not only the specials from India but favorites from International Cuisines like Risotto, Paella, Jasmine rice with stir-fried greens, and Chipotle burritos bowl are added in the menu as well. Different varieties of rice like Sela basmati, Bangaru Theegalu, Rajbhog Arua rice, Dehradooni Basmati, Illupai Poo Samba, Musk budij, Goan short grain red rice, Ambe Mohar, Joha, etc have been procured to make sure that Each dish is prepared at its utmost accuracy with the perfect amalgamation of right flavours, spices and Chef’s Magic.”

If you are a rice lover, then this feast is meant for you and your family. The festival is on till February 5 2023 at All Cafe Delhi Heights.

