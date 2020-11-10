New Delhi: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and cricketing season of IPL 2020 at its peak, food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday announced that Chicken Biryani was one of the most ordered dishes during the IPL this year. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, IPL 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 10 Tuesday

The company said, while pizza continued to be the most preferred match time snack for people residing in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune, the folks in Bengaluru, Lucknow and Kolkata binged on – Kebabs. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final: How Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah Can Edge KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada For Orange, Purple Cap?

Swiggy also revealed that the company have witnessed 30 per cent growth in orders for food delivery. According to a new report by the food delivery platform, this cricketing season showed that IPL customized menus, especially combos such as barbeque flavoured ones worked extremely well. Also Read - IPL 2020 MI vs DC Final Live Streaming Online: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Over 31,800 restaurants have customised their menu for consumers and over one lakh orders were placed for such items. According to the platform, top three cities that saw maximum orders during match days were Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai.

Top 10 dishes ordered during IPL across the country were chicken biryani, butter naan, masala dosa, paneer butter masala chicken fried rice, tandoori roti, veg fried rice, mutton biryani, garlic bread sticks and tandoori chicken.

According to the platform, top 5 tier 2 cities that performed well when it comes to food ordering were Lucknow, Guwahati, Indore,Surat and Ahmedabad.

(With IANS inputs)