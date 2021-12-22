Christmas 2021: As we welcome the holiday season, some of us are already feeling festive with the arrival of December 25. However, winter has set the mood for party-goers all over the city. As people start decorating Christmas trees, writing down their wishes, and making party arrangements, Delhi/NCR is abuzz with Christmas celebrations. Here is our curated list of restaurants put together to make life easier, with brunches, lunches, dinners, and more.Also Read - Christmas 2021: History, Significance, And Everything You Need to Know

Anardana: Modern Kitchen & Bar: Christmas is here, and so is everyone's favourite Santa! The Festive spirit is at an all-time high and everyone is going shopping & dining out before this special occasion. So, put on your winter dress & head to Anardana Kitchen & Bar to relish the lip-smacking Christmas-special spread. The restaurant is all set to pamper the food lovers with delicious regional Indian Cuisine that includes Smoked keema Parda Biryani, Champaran Meat in Claypot, Sikandar-e-Raan & some of the best artisanal Indian-inspired cocktails to groove over. So, if you plan to pamper yourself with some of the best mouth-watering Christmas specials, Anardana is the right spot!

Where – Anardana: Modern Kitchen & Bar ( Hargobind Enclave, A G C R Enclave, Anand Vihar) |Date 24th & 25th December.

Tamasha: Wondering how to celebrate your Christmas eve this year? Worry not Tamasha is all set to make your Christmas merrier. Put on your dancing shoes and come join us to spend the night dancing to the mind-blowing DJ. The place has upped its decor game on a whole new level welcoming its guests to enjoy their Christmas eve with a specially curated Christmas Carnival. Some of their specialties include Turkey Burger, Tandoori Paneer Alfaham, Tandoori Chicken Alfaham & soft plum pudding served with exotic seasonal cocktails which include Hot Rum Punch, Mulled Wine, Sex in the snow to get you high in the Christmas spirit. So, what are you waiting for, select your best outfit & get ready to join us to kick up a notch, this Christmas!

Where – Tamasha A 28, KG Marg, Connaught Place | Date- 24th & 25th December.

OTB Courtyard: Christmas is just around the corner & if your idea of the perfect Christmas party involves drinks, dancing, and amazing lighting, you’re in the right place. With equally charming outdoor seating areas decorated with bright fairy lights, and of course windmills & waterfalls around the space, you are surely going to have the best Christmas feels right here! Not only this, the place has tonnes of mouth-watering winter cocktails such as OTB special mulled wine, courtyard hot today, Black chimpanzee, windmill pineapple & an Irish coffee(away from ordinary)that you can drool over when you are here with your tribe!

Where – OTB Courtyard Inner Circle, Block M, Connaught Place | Date- 24th & 25th December

The Drunken Botanist: The Christmas season has arrived & most of us are on the lookout for that perfect night to liven up for Christmas Celebration. If you are in a mood to celebrate this festival with high spirit & crazy madness, The Drunken Botanist is the best place all dressed to impress its guests. Oh yes, here come some curated menus with some great offers on food & drinks & the varieties includes Hot Asian Chicken Wings, Lamb & Corn Burritos, Aglio E Olio Peperoncino, Tandoori Chicken & a lot more coupled with Artist DJ Hawk in the house bringing awesome music that’ll take your breath away. Book your table right away so that you don’t miss the madness. Be there to witness the festive spirit of this crazy Christmas Eve & New Year party in Delhi 2022.

Where-DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon | Date – 24th to 31st December