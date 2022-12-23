Christmas Special Plum Cake Recipes: How to Make Christmas Treats in Easy Steps

Merry Christmas 2022: Quick and easy recipes of plum cake, gingerbread cookies and other treats to try at home.

Easy Christmas Recipes: Christmas would be a miss without traditional plum cake and cookies. Christmas pudding and plum cake are among the most sought-after Christmas specialties, which are widely anticipated during the whole year. So, this year, we have curated some Christmas recipes for you so that you enjoy making these food items at home.

CHRISTMAS CAKE RECIPE | EGGLESS CHRISTMAS FRUIT CAKE | KERALA PLUM CAKE by Hebbars Kitchen

For soaking dry fruits:

100 grams dates / khajoor (chopped) 100 grams raisins / kishmish 50 grams tutti frutti (green) 50 grams tutti frutti (red) 200 grams mixed berry 100 grams fig (chopped) 50 grams apricot (chopped) 200 ml grape juice

For cake batter:

250 grams butter (softened) 300 grams brown sugar 50 grams oil 130 grams curd 300 grams maida 50 grams almond powder ¼ tsp baking soda 1 tsp baking powder ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp clove powder ¼ tsp cinnamon powder 2 tbsp pistachios (chopped) 2 tbsp cherry (chopped) 2 tbsp cashew (chopped)

For cherry syrup:

2 tbsp cherry (chopped) ¼ cup sugar 1 cup water

METHOD:

How to soak dried fruits for a perfect Christmas fruitcake:

Firstly, in a glass jar take 100 grams dates, 100 grams raisins, 50 grams tutti frutti, 50 grams tutti frutti, 200 grams mixed berry, 100 grams fig and 50 grams apricot.

Soak in 200 ml grape juice. you can alternatively soak in orange juice, apple juice, brandy or rum.

mix well and soak for atleast 8 hours or until the dried fruits absorb all the juice.

Plum Cake Batter Preparation:

Firstly, in a large bowl take 250 grams butter and 300 grams brown sugar.

Beat well until the butter and sugar turn creamy. if you do not access to brown sugar then use white sugar. adding brown sugar makes cakes moist and gives good colour.

Now add 50 grams oil and 130 grams curd. since we are not adding the egg, the curd is a good replacement for eggs.

Continue to beat until the mixture turns creamy like frosting.

Further, add 300 grams maida, 50 grams almond powder, ¼ tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp salt, ¼ tsp clove powder and ¼ tsp cinnamon powder.

Using a spatula, mix using cut and fold method. do not over mix as the cake turns chewy then.

Now add soaked dried fruits. make sure the dried fruits have absorbed all the juice, else drain off the juice and add dried fruits.

Also, add 2 tbsp pistachios, 2 tbsp cherry and 2 tbsp cashew.

Mix gently, making sure the dried fruits are well combined.

Transfer the fruit cake batter to a cake tin. i have used tin of dia: 7 inch, height: 4 inch. make sure to line a butter paper at the bottom to prevent from sticking.

And also tap twice to level up uniformly and remove any air bubbles if present.

Place the cake pan into the preheated oven and bake at 160 degree for 1.5 hours.

Insert a toothpick and check if the cake has baked completely.

Cool the cake and then unmould the eggless christmas cake.

Cherry syrup preparation for feeding the cake:

Firstly, in pan take 2 tbsp cherry, ¼ cup sugar and 1 cup water.

Boil for 5 minutes or until the cherry softens.

Cool completely, and now cherry syrup is ready.

Poke the cake with the help of skewer. make sure not to damage the cake.

Now pour the cherry syrup slowly. you can alternatively use alcohol to feed. the cake.

Rest for atleast 1 hour. so that the cake absorbs all the juice well.

Finally, enjoy eggless christmas cake or store in an airtight container and serve up to a week.

STUFFED ROAST CHICKEN recipe Chef Larry Paul, Corporate Chef, British Brewing Company

Ingredients:

Whole chicken with skin 1.25kg

Seasoning: Salt 50 gms, Pepper 30 gms, Olive oil 100 ml, Garlic 50 gms, Thyme fresh /dried & rosemary both 30 gms, Djon mustard 1 tsp

Stuffing:

Bread loaf 300 gms Onion large 1 nos Celery stick 1 no Butter 250 gms Flat parsley 20 gms Rosemary 50 gms Walnut 100 gms Chicken stock (use a maggie cube and dissolve in hot water ) 100 ml Eggs 2 nos

Side vegetables

Potato 200 gms Onion 1 nos Celery 100 gms Carrot 200gms Thyme 20 gms Sage 10 gms

For brushing: Melted butter 30 ml

Method:

Clean pat the chicken dry and marinate the chicken with the ingredients as mentioned.

Once marinated stuff the chicken with the stuffing as mentioned and rest it in a refrigerator overnight covered

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Celsius

Cook the chicken for 30 min and keep covered the chicken with aluminum foil during the process

Place all the side vegetables cut into large chunks and place in an aluminum tray and place the cooked chicken on top of the vegetables.

Remove the silver foil,and let the chicken rest for 15 min

Apply the melted fat over the chicken and cook at high temp in the oven till it gives the chicken a nice golden finish and turns crispy above.

Once done serve as per cut slice portion along with mashed potato and some sauce if required.

GINGERBREAD RECIPE by Chef Dean Rodriguez, APCA (Academy of Pastry and Culinary)

Ingredients:

337 g Brown sugar. 250 g Baking soda. 5 g 3.5 g Ginger powder. 5 g Cinnamon powder. 2 g Clove powder. 1 g 112 g 900 g 337 g

Method:

Cream the butter and sugar along together

Add the eggs and honey and mix a little longer.

Mix all the spice powders with the dry ingredients and add to the creamed mixture.

Rest the dough for at least 4 hours and roll to about 4mm thickness.

Cut into desired shapes and bake at 170 degrees C for about 15mins.