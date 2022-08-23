Delhi VS Kolkata Street Food Battle: The age-long battle of which city has better street food is revived again. While Delhi has been tagged as the supreme place for street food for decades with its chaats and kebabs, some say Kolkata is not lagging far behind as where else would you find some mouth-watering, authentic sea food? While there are designated places for finding some delicacies that are best kept secrets in each of the two cities, does either have an edge in experimenting with new foods? Are the taste palates of dwellers of these cities set in their ways or does one city have more flexibility than the other? Let’s Find Out!Also Read - Delhi Records 625 fresh COVID Cases, 7 Deaths On Monday

Delhi VS Kolkata: Which City Has Better Street Food?

Does Kolkata Have More Food Diversity?

Kolkata street food is said to be a seamless amalgamation of Bengali, Chinese, Tibetian, cuisines giving a rich and diverse range of food options. However, Delhi is not that ego-centric as one may think because the city offers a number of options from food around the country. With its obsession with Momos, Delhi has been taken on a roll with this Tibetan delicacy as Delhiites launch their own versions of this food almost every other day. Not to forget the famous LaPhing at Majnu Ka Tila.

Phuchkas or Gol-Gappas?

Kolkata may have an edge here over Delhi. Word is that Phuchkas are made with a mixture of boiled gram, while gol gappas are made with sooji, thereby making the former lie higher in health-hierarchy. However, if you think Delhi's gol gappas are sweet, you haven't really understood the flexibility aspect of this food. Every hawker on the each corner of city's streets makes it with his/her own unique skills.

Masala Magic?

Delhi food is said to be spicy but a city that literally survives on chaat, can take you through a roller-coaster ride of tastes in just one bite! Kolkata, with its Jhal-Muri surely has a tangy after-effect which is unmatchable. So, less masala or more masala?

Undefeatable Sea-Food King

Kolkata definitely has superiority when it comes to seafood. Tiretti Bazaar offers the most delicious Chinese sea-food delicacies, best served in the morning as early as 5AM ! Now that is an experience you would never have in Delhi! From fresh steaming seafood dumplings and fish sui mais to fishball soups, coconut balls, rice and sesame seed sweet balls, sticky rice and even pies, the place serves homecooked fish in a way nowhere else can.

Pork Or Chicken?

Chilli pork, breaded pork chops, steamed pork momos, pork thupka, that are a rare sight in Delhi, Kolkata serves it hot and juicy and cheap as dirt. Well, Delhi has Chicken, though. Tandoori chicken, murgh malai, galouti kebab, seekh kebabs…the list is endless and Delhiites never get enough of it.

Luchi Ghughni Or Chhole Bhature?

This is where we realise the debate is futile. Delhiites are way too possessive and touchy about Chhole Bhature to even let this become a question of debate.

So, what do you think? Delhi or Kolkata? Why not settle the debate over a plate of sugar-dripping jalebis or mouthwatering sandesh?