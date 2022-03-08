New Delhi: If you like street hopping and getting lost in search of food, especially in those narrow by-lanes of the walled city (Delhi 6), the food festival at Crown Plaza in Okhla gives you a wide range of options. The organisers have themed the festival as Noor E-Khawateen – in celebrations of the royal ladies of Mughal era – Begum Nur Jahan (co-sovereign of Mughal empire during the reign of Jahangir and one of the most powerful feminist icons of the era), Princess Jahanara (Boss Lady and the mind behind the architecture of Chandni Chowk during the reign of Shah Jahan) and Empress Razia Sultan (first and only female ruler of Delhi Sultanate, the successor of Iltutmish).Also Read - 4 Immunity-Boosting Fruit Recipes you Can Try at Home

Where Also Read - High-Fibre Diet Can Reduce The Risk of Dementia: Study

So if you want to explore some majestic culinary and cultural glory of Purani Dilli from the lens of royal ladies and their flamboyant lifestyles – Edesia, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla is hosting the 12th edition of its signature food festival 'Dilli 6'.

Step back in time and dine like ‘Mallika’s’ of yore, as the place has recreated centuries-old customs and culinary legacies for the guests to dine like a royal. The extravaganza will witness the presence of food and ‘mithai’ vendors and karigars from Chandni Chowk for a truly local experience.

What’s on the menu:

The guests are welcomed with Dilli 6 style Bunta, Shikanjis and Mohabbat ka Sherbet. The buzzing street food carts will offer quintessential Dilli 6 delicacies such as Golguppas, Kalmi Vada, Aloo Tikkis, Fruit Kulia, Dahi Gujhiya, Papdi, Kakori Kebabs, Noorani Kebabs, Reshami Kebabs, Bhutta Seekh Kebabs and much more.

The chefs have recreated the iconic Paranthe Wali Gali with a unique variety of Paranthas. For the main course, you can wow your taste buds with quintessential Jahangiri Mutton Quorma, Murgh Begum Bahar, Nihari, Biryani, Sheermal & more.

Daulat Ka Halwa is something you should try when you are visiting, there are other desserts on offer – Karachi Halwa, Sohan Halwa among others.

“Dilli 6 food festival is a signature experience of our hotel where we offer authentic delicacies from the by-lanes of Old Delhi crafted under an extremely hygienic set-up. This year, we are saluting the powerful female icons of the royal eras through curated culinary, cultural and dining experiences. We also strive to support the International Women’s Day theme 2022- Break The Bias by honouring the magnificent and fierce women during the eras when Pardah system was a norm,” says Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager.

What: Dilli 6 food festival (Season 12)

Where: Edesia at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

Timings: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Dilli 6 Buffet Price: INR 2299+ taxes

Dilli 6 Thali Price: INR 1599 + taxes (Prices per person)