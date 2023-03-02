Home

Dilli 6, Flavours Of Purani Dilli Brought To Luxury Setting Of Crowne Plaza, Okhla Is Purely Foodie’s Delight

There is just one day left for the festival and it is truly a foodie's haven.

Nothing short of a foodie's haven

Alexa play ‘yeh dilli hai mere yaar’

What’s the hype about Delhi? The cosmopolitan culture, food and the vintage charm to the modern way of lifestyle. One can say, Dlehi is like a pop colour mood board encompassing every shade of life. Steeped in culture Delhi is a tapestry that has the diversity of India woven into it. One of the many things people talk about is Dilli ki Chaat and when we say Purani Dilli, the mind straight away goes to Chandni Chowk.

But what if these streets are brought to a rather luxurious setting. Edesia, at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla is hosting the 13th edition of Dilli food festival ill March 3rd.

With intricate quirky and coloruful decor, the festival has been themed as ‘Bazaar-E-Purani’ , an ode to the iconic market places of Chandni Chowk which have stood through times, generations and dynasties. Staying true to the tradition, the kitchen team has roped in street food ‘khansamas’ from the bylanes of Dilli 6 to curate a unique dining experience- Chandni Chowk Ki Galiya!

What’s on the menu?

From the trademark Paranthe Wali Gali, to the famous Daulat Ki Chaat, one can hog onto a wide array of delicacies.

Live Biryani, Kebabs, Kulfis Jalebis & Chaat counters buzzing with action for a street style experience. The menu boasts of cyclic dishes with more than 100 options such as Dahi Bhalla, Golguppe, Aloo Chaat, Fruit Kulia Chaat, Matra Kulcha, Chole Bhature & more.

For the main course, wow your taste buds with Mutton Nihari, Chicken Changezi, Murgh Begum Bahar, Kofta Sham Savera, and Dal Dilruba paired with Roomali rotis, Rogani naans, Doodh wali rotis and dry fruit Sheermals. Conclude your meal with soul satisfying desserts such as Daulat Ki Chaat, Palang tod Barfi, Habshi Halwa, Rabdi Faluda, Sunhari Papita Halwa, Phirni, Shahi Tukda & more.

Recommendation: The biscuit bread being prepared on the porch is a must have. Daulat ki chaat just cannot be missed and if you are non-vegetarian, then Chiken Nihari with sheermal is a great combination to indulge in. If you are going after a long day, then beginning with Kanjiwada will freshen you up.

Verdict: The food fest is a droolworthy experience which has put the street food cuisine in a sophisticated manner. The pop colours, quirky decor indeed will give a little taste of what Chandni Chowk is all hyped about. While there is no two ways that nothing can replace the experience of enjoying street food from on the streets, the Dilli 6 festival is a nice alternate to maybe satisfy your craving but it is a little costly affair.

There is just one more day to go as it will culminate on March 3,

Venue: Edesia at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

Cost per person: INR 2699 PLUS TAXES

Timings: 7 pm to 11:00 pm (only dinners)

