Since Diwali 2022 is around the corner, what is better than celebrating this festival of lights with delectable treats and sweets that you can easily make at home? Top chefs from different five-star chains share quick and easy recipes to make on Diwali for your friends and family.Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash: Suhana, Nysa And Other Celebs Who Graced Their Presence Last Night

Kesar Chocolate Phirni Recipe shared by Chef Narayan Dutt Sharma, Culinary Head, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited

Ingredients: Also Read - Why Is Dhanteras Called 'Yamadeepdaan'? This Is The Story Behind Dhanvantri Trayodashi

Milk: 1 Litre

Sugar: 100 gm

Ghee: 10 gm

Grated Dark chocolate: 100

Green Cardamom ( Elaichi powder) 10 gm

Mawa: 80 gm

Rose Water: 10 ml

Soaked Rice Paste: 100 gms

Method: Also Read - Abhijit Muhurat: Check Best Time For Dhanteras Kharidari

Boil milk in a thick pan.

Add soaked Rice Paste to the milk.

Once milk start boiling After Rice cooked 80 Percentage

Add all the ingredients one at a time

Finally add ghee and rose water

Served In Kullhad and garnish with grated chocolate

Sheer Khurma

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ghee

1 cup broken vermicelli

10-12 thickly slivered almonds

1-litre milk

7 – 8 tablespoons sugar

10 – 12 saffron strands

1 tablespoons sliced almonds

1 tablespoon chopped cashews and nuts

Half a tablespoon of cardamom powder

Method:

Take 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan and heat it. Add 1 cup broken seviyan or vermicelli or semiya.

Break the long vermicelli strands with your hands before putting it on roasting. Stir and continuously roast seviyan or on low to medium-low heat. Stir often while roasting seviyan for even browning.

Cook the seviyan on medium flame till it is golden brown in colour.

Pour 4 cups of whole milk (1 litre) into the pan. This milk can be room temperature, hot or even chilled and warm the milk on medium low or low heat.

Stir occasionally so that the milk or seviyan does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Let the milk comes to a boil. Once the milk comes to a boil. When the milk is boiling, add 7 or 8 tablespoons of sugar or according to your preference.

Next, add 10 to 12 saffron strands. Now, add 1 tablespoon of sliced almonds and 1 tablespoon of chopped cashews and mix it very well. You can also add nuts like sliced pistachios. Then add half a teaspoon of cardamom powder (ground cardamom).

Also, add some dried rose petals. Cook the vermicelli kheer mixture for 3 to 4 minutes more till the vermicelli gets cooked and the milk thickens.

The kheer is ready to be served. You can serve it hot or chilled and while serving put some chopped nuts or dried rose petals on top of it.

Crunchy Chocolate Cornflakes Clusters by Chef / Food blogger Nikita Varma

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate

Coconut oil

Peanut butter

Sea salt

Corn flakes

Rose petals

Method:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Varma Chef/Foodblogger (@iamdatingfood)

So, go and try these amazing desserts at home this Diwali! India.com wishes you Happy Diwali.