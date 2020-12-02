Ribbon Pakoda is a popular South Indian snack recipe. It is also known as Ribbon Murukku. Ribbon Pakoda is easy to cook and can be cooked in just 20 minutes. Ribbon Pakoda is made with Rice flour, Besan flour, Roasted Gram flour. And the dough is placed in a murukku maker with a Ribbon Pakoda nozzle and deep-fried in oil. Ribbon Pakoda is generally made during festival times and it is stored in an airtight container. Also Read - Tiffin Sambar Recipe: Learn How to Make Hotel Style Sambhar at Home in Just 20 Minutes

Watch the recipe for the best Ribbon Pakoda here:

Also Read - How to Make Crispy Medhu Vadai at Home

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 5

Ingredients:

Rice Flour – 1 Cup

Besan Flour – ½ Cup

Roasted Gram Flour – ½ Cup

Asafoetida – 1 pinch Salt – To Taste

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Butter – 1 tbsp

Oil – To Deep Fry

How to Make Ribbon Pakoda:

1. Grind Roasted gram to make roasted gram flour

2. In a mixing bowl, add rice flour, besan flour, roasted gram flour, Asafoetida, Salt, Chilli Powder, Butter.

3. Add a few sprinkles of water at a time and knead this into a dough.

4. Place this dough into a Murukku maker with Ribbon Pakoda nozzle

5. Heat oil in a deep frying pan, once the oil is hot, squeeze the dough from the Murukku maker directly into the oil.

6. Deep fry the Ribbon Pakoda on low heat.

7. Store this in an airtight container and serve it as a snack.