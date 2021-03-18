Egg Spinach Curry is a simple, tasty, and healthy recipe. Egg Spinach Curry is a highly nutritious and protein-rich recipe. Egg Spinach Curry is easy to cook and can be cooked in 40 minutes. Egg Spinach Curry is made by boiling the eggs and spinach separately, and then they are cooked together along with Indian spices and masala. Egg Spinach curry is best to eat along with Roti/Chapathi or steamed rice. Also Read - Learn How to Make Carrot Lemon Salad, a Mouth-Watering Appetizer in 10 Minutes| Watch Recipe

Watch the recipe of Egg Spincah Curry here:

Recipe:

Ready Time: 40 mins Also Read - How to Make Milagu Kashayam, an Immunity Booster Drink in 20 Minutes- Watch Recipe!

Serving: 3

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

Egg – 3 nos

Water – 6 Cups + 3 Cups

Spinach – 1 Bundle

Garlic – 5 Cloves

Green Chilli – 3 nos

Ginger – ½ inch

To Pan Fry the Eggs:

Oil – 2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Gravy:

Oil – 2 tbsp

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Cloves – 2 nos

Onion (finely chopped) – 1 no

Tomato (finely chopped) – 2 no

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Garam masala Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Water – 1 ½ Cups

Cream – 3 tbsp

How to make the best Egg Spinach Curry:

1. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil, add spinach leaves and cook for 2 mins.

2. Drain this and transfer it to a bowl of cold water.

3. Add the spinach leaves to the mixer grind and grind it into a smooth paste along with garlic, ginger, green chilli.

4. Place the eggs on a saucepan, add 3 cups of water, bring the water to a boil, cover and cook the eggs for 9 minutes.

5. Once the eggs cool, remove the shells of egg and cut them into halves.

6. Heat oil in a pan, add red chilli powder, salt and mix well.

7. Add the boiled halve eggs and pan fry for 2 mins. Keep aside.

8. Heat oil in a Kadai, add bay leaf, cloves, cumin seeds and let it splutter.

9. Add onion and saute till it turns translucent.

10. Add tomato, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, salt and cook the masalas for a minute.

11. Add the ground paste and saute for a minute.

12. Add 1 ½ cups of water, cover and cook for 10 mins on medium flame.

13. Add cream, mix well, add the pan-fried egg halves and simmer for 3 mins.

14. Egg Spinach Gravy is ready to be served with roti/chapati.