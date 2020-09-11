The weekend’s here and it calls for a drink! After slogging yourself all through the week between deadlines and household chores, it’s time and unwind and get into the weekend vibe. Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: 5 Home Remedies For Flawless, Glowing Skin

You deserve some of the most refreshing cocktails, and here we have rounded up 5 easy to make cocktails recipes you make at home. Diageo India penned down these refreshing cocktail recipes for us. From Peach Please to Serene Sundowner, these drinks will elevate your weekend mood. Check them out:

1. Peach Please Also Read - Suffering From Breakouts Under Your Mask? You May Have A Case Of 'Maskne'

Ingredients:

45ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

10ml Lime Juice

10ml Peach Juice

Tonic to top

Glassware: Highball (Tall Glass)

Method:

In a tall glass, add ice and pour the whisky. Next, add the lime juice and peach juice. Top with tonic and stir. Garnish with an orange peel.

2. Johnnie Ginger and Honey

Ingredients

60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

15ml Fresh Ginger Juice

½ spoon Honey

10ml Lime Juice

Soda to top

Glassware: Highball (Tall Glass)

Method: In a tall glass, add ice and pour the whisky. Add the fresh ginger juice, honey and lime juice. Stir well and top with soda. Garnish with a slice of lime.

3. Johnnie Lemon

Ingredients

50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

150 ml White Lemonade (Lemonade with sugar and lemon)

Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Method: In a glass filled with ice, pour the whisky. Add in the sweet lemonade and stir. Garnish with an orange slice or an orange peel.

4. OG Squeeze

Ingredients:

• 45ml Smirnoff Orange

• 2 Fresh Ginger Slices

• Tonic to top

Method:

In a glass filled with ice, pour the vodka and add two freshly cut ginger slices. Top with tonic, gently stir and serve.

5. Serene Sundowner

Ingredients:

60 ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

1 quarter Orange Wedge

10 ml Cinnamon Syrup

Glassware: Old Fashioned

Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour the whisky. Add cinnamon syrup. Stir well. Squeeze in a fresh orange wedge. Garnish with an orange twist/Ceylon cinnamon stick.

So, which one’s your favourite?