Food Review: While visiting to Delhi’s Rajender Nagar area, you must have come across London’s famous red bus. There’s a new restaurant inside a double-decker bus and we’ve got all the deets about it. Food Bus India (FBI) is an open dine in restaurant that offers street food from the Europe and Asia. This London style double-decker bus dining looks attractive from outside and seems like it is setting a benchmark for every other cafe out there. The owner of the Food Bus of India understands the burgeoning demand and changing consumers’ living styles and preferences towards a new lifestyle, so therefore after a planning of almost 12 long months, they are here with India’s first dine in food bus.Also Read - Food Review: The Chhaunk Brings Authentic Bihari Food In Delhi/NCR to Spice up Your Taste Buds

We recently visited FBI and ordered their special vada pav, home-made style barbeque chicken pizza, non veg thali and Chinese platter. The equally delish vada pav packs the true flavors of Mumbai, simple and flavorful. The potato vada has an appetising stuffing – mashed potatoes mixed with mustard seeds and in-house spices. When the hot and crispy vada is eaten with the fresh pav, it tastes heavenly, especially in winters. The vada pav was served with mint chutney.

The flatbread dripped and loaded with cheese has our heart. With their crunchy base, the barbeque chicken pizza feels like home. They used barbeque sauce, cheese and topped with pepper chicken, onion, olives, cilantro. We enjoyed the cheesy pizza with a glass of cold coffee.

The Golcha cinema wali thali has a good variety of dishes such as butter chicken, dal makhani, jeera rice, one parantha, salad and gulab jamun. Well, it looked perfect but tasted average. The quantity is good for one person but the taste could have been better.

We also got our hands on their Chinese platter. They have a fantastic variety of dishes to cater your appetite. From chili garlic chicken gravy with veg fried rice to spring rolls, it had it all. A small piece of chocolate brownie was the perfect after dinner treat!

Food bus of India has quirky interiors and offers a great variety of Delhi’s delicious street food under one roof. The staff is fully vaccinated and the place is following all COVID-19 guidelines properly. “Hospitality sector in India is already an exhausted sector, coming up with new and unique concepts in the market at this period is a task in itself but what keeps us moving is the young generation who are still crazy and fascinated with the new ways of living and enjoying their life. We at Food Bus India are here to live and celebrate with them and their family serving them the best food because what still keeps their local roots alive is the taste of their food, we at food bus wants each our customer to not just enjoy the moment but even live the little moment they will spend with us, so to let them enjoy we are here to make sure the food they are served with touches their heart and they remember and cherish it’’ says Mr. Sukhraj Singh -Director, Food Bus India.

“COVID 19 has highly changed the view pattern of customers, each one of us believes to be safe and hygiene wherever we are going, keeping all your safety our priority we at Food Bus India, with bus dining, bring separate booths for you and your family to enjoy fully with complete space and safety, Our utmost priority is making your experience the best with the change. We have been in this market and industry for the long run, we know you believe and hope the faith and trust go the same with our new venture too,” says Mr. Surjit Singh-Founder Food Bus India.

Verdict: The Instagram-worthy bus is not only an eye candy to the people but also offers some tasty food inside it. If you are someone who loves to go at quirkily themed restaurants, then do give this a try. The red double-decker bus will be soon adding a lot new meals on their menu. Parked at Rajendra Place Metro Station Gate No. 2, they deliver till 1 am via Zomato.

Rating: 3.5/5

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.