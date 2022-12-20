Are Prasuma Bao Buns Worth The Hype? Read Our Review Before Ordering

Prasuma’s Baos have gone viral on social media, so we gave it a shot. The Butter Chicken bao bun is mind-blowing and definitely, a must-try. Check our detailed review here.

After launching the world famous momos, Prasuma has now introduced another great product – Baos – India’s first Super Soft Bao Buns that are stuffed with delicious savoury and sweet fillings. These are soft fluffy, steamed clouds-like buns that are ready to eat and are available in six delicious flavours (Butter Chicken, Chicken Keema, BBQ Chicken, Veg Pizza, Spicy Veg, and Chocolate Crunch). Baos (baozi) are Japan and China’s staple food that are center-filled with a yeasty-sweet exterior.

We got our hands on baos and all we can say is they are juicy with succulent chunks of chicken, cooked in an utterly-butterly creamy gravy of tomatoes and traditional spices which are delicately stuffed into these baos. Just steam for 10-minutes to relish pillowy soft Bao Buns. You can also microwave (for just 3 mins), but we’d recommend pan-frying for better results. We were sent Chicken Keema, BBQ Chicken, Butter Chicken and Veg pizza flavours and the robustly spiced fillings were absolutely delish across the board. These Bao Buns are so convenient, soulful, and yummy that we highly recommend adding them to your pantry.

Our personal favourite are the Butter Chicken bao buns. One can make these wholesome, savoury butter chicken bao buns your go-to easy snack, lunch or dinner, ready in just minutes! Just microwave for two minutes and your bao is ready!

“At the heart of it, we are a customer-centric brand that thrives on customer love. We know India’s food lovers always want something new and exciting, and Bao Buns are our answer to their cravings. They’re a version of our widely loved dumplings which will give them access to a whole new flavour profile and texture experience,” said Lisa Suwal, CEO, of Prasuma.

Where?

You can order Prasuma bao buns from Swiggy, Blinkit, Bigbasket, Meatigo and other grocery websites.

Price?

The Prasuma baos are preservative free and available in 6 different flavours available in 2-piece mini packs (priced at Rs. 70) to 6-piece full meal packs (priced at Rs 249).

Verdict:

Bao buns taste as fresh as a bao made in a restaurant. The butter chicken bao bun won our hearts. However, a few may not like the sweetness in it. We just had to microwave and the snack was ready. You can also pan-fry it for a half-crispy texture.

Rating:

3.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author’s thoughts and opinions are his or her own, and they may not represent India.com’s official positions or policies. Any claims resulting from the article’s content are exclusively the writer’s responsibility.)