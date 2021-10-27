Brat House, located at Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, is much more than your regular lounge. Unlike a typical eatery that often ignores the quality of food, this one doesn’t compromise on that! The newly opened restaurant was unexpected at the first when we visited the dining place one fine Friday night. The space is considerably spread over a wide area of 3000 square feet and features interiors that you haven’t seen before – paintings of leopard and tiger all over place to give that wild vibe. #FindYourWild is the hashtag that definitely suits the vibrant place and you’ll definitely not miss an art gallery if you are an ardent fan of one.Also Read - Edesia Review: Bengali Food Festival ‘Bong Connection’ Offers Tempting Street Food With Durga Puja Vibes

Brat House is a new cool place to hang out with your friends and we are totally gushing about it. From decor that is full of pleasing colours, to stellar flooring, the place has it all that an Instagrammer desires to visit. The restaurant is the brainchild of Vaibhav Aggarwal that took shape amidst the pandemic. The place is designed keeping in mind the demands of millennials. They have the best of decor, outdoor and indoor seating, a gorgeous corner, enticing food menu, delicious cocktails, and all of this amidst some loud music (the place really makes it up with the choice of songs it plays). The seating area has comfortable chairs inside the cubicles. One sees black-white floors, an open bar at the corner throughout the outlet. Also Read - Empress of China Review: The One Way Ticket to Heavenly Chinese Food

The food menu at Brat House offers global cuisine specialising in fusion with an array of exquisite Continental, Italian, Chinese, Thai and Indian selection across starters, main course and beverages. We ordered BBQ Chicken Pizza that was served in a red sauce base with cheese toppings of barbeque chicken and mushroom. This pizza radiated a thin aroma of being freshly baked when it arrived at our table – It was delicious and satisfying.

We then grabbed a portion of chicken and chives dimsums that were served with sesame oil. Where should I start from, these crystal dumplings have my heart! The beautiful translucent look of the dumpling wrappers were delightfully chewy and delicate in flavour. If you visit the place, don’t miss to order chef’s special Kaffir Lime Chicken Tikka. Manager and Chef Gaurav introduced us to real flavours of lime and mentioned that the dish has lemon leaves that are slightly oily with an aromatic and citrus taste. The spices, creamy texture wasn’t a problem and crunchiness was retained.

The restaurant is based on a concept of pure delight, great food and exotic drinks which are enjoyable in a pretty relaxing, outdoor and indoor with beautiful chandeliers.

Verdict:

If you are looking for a perfect set of scintillating ambience with sumptuous delicacies, Brat House, Delhi is the place for you. Delhiites are always on the lookout for the newest restaurants, cafes, and bars in town. So, give a spot on your bucket list!

Where: B 20, Pusa Rd, Block 11, Old Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, DELHI 110060.

Meal For Two: Rs 1,800

Stars: 4/5