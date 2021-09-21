Ever since I had contracted coronavirus, my smell and taste became my enemies. I started hating my favourite meals because I could not detect the familiar taste and flavours. In the middle of Covid, I craved a lot for authentic Chinese food – like almost every day. When the restaurants re-opened after the second wave, the first thing I planned was to book a table at Eros Hotel’s authentic Chinese luxury restaurant – Empress of China, which is located in the heart of South Delhi. As soon as I entered the dining area, I was awestruck by beautiful chandeliers & traditional artworks with wooden furniture that gave Asian-oriental aura a modern touch. It was my first time here and had mixed feelings about whether they’ll be able to satisfy my taste buds or not as the menu is influenced by provinces -Szechuan, Yunnan, and Hunan.Also Read - Hideaway — A hidden-gem For Fine Dining in the Heart of Greater Noida

I opted for a three-course meal, skipping the complimentary breadsticks. Prepared by Master Chef Tenzin Losel along with his team, chicken siu mai (chicken momos), Lohan vegetable dim sum (veg momos), spring rolls dipped in sweet chilli sauce and butter chilli prawns were the starters. The veg dim sums were placed on soy sauce, tempered with Szechuan pepper and dry red chillies. The dumplings were aesthetically curved and had a very satisfying filling inside. I am a chicken eater but loved veg filling more. The crystal dumplings had corns that gave an unexpected juicy burst of flavour which I adore. The butter chilli prawns had a balance of garlic, chilli, paprika and butter. It was well cooked and had a slight golden colour that means it wasn’t overcooked.

Being a big-time fish eater, I picked steamed Chilean sea bass first from the mains and had it with hakka noodle and tomato-pineapple fried rice. The chef made an impression with the right kind of flavours in the gravy. Chilean fish is so soft and has a flaky texture when cooked properly. It just needs minimal seasoning. The one I had at the restaurant was steamed and unusually delicious – something I’ll come back for. The night of indulgence continued with clay pot chicken in spicy garlic sauce – basically, chilli chicken. It was different, crunchy, yummy, and my heart wanted more as the stomach said no!

You’re also spoilt for choice in terms of beverages. One can buy a bottle from the shelf, or take a glass from the cocktail menu. I ordered a glass of sparkling white wine and it just complimented the strong seasonings in Chinese food including ginger, garlic, and soy sauce.

I ended my meal on a sweet note with steamed chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream. It brought a great end to my lavish meal.

Verdict:

Empress of China is a fine-dining Chinese restaurant. The menu is extensive with a large variety of unusual Chinese items that include duck, tofu, and crabs. One can pay this authentic Chinese luxury restaurant a visit. Located inside Eros Hotel, the 5-star hotel provides accommodation and is near Lotus Temple and Kalkaji Temple. The nearest metro station to reach the hotel is Nehru Place (violet line) / Nehru Enclave (magenta line).

Stars: 4/5

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.