Who doesn't like chocolates and especially if it is premium and budget-friendly. Recently we got our hands on amazing Mee So Good crunchy dark chocolates in a variety of flavours. The dark chocolate used in a premium chocolate bar is made by experts with rich 65% cocoa to satisfy our cravings with tastier, darker and intense chocolate delight. Mee So Good chocolates come in a variety of flavours like almond, hazelnut, mint, paan, and fruit & nut, mixed with pure cocoa. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat as the sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless.

Being a chocolate lover, we wanted to try different flavours and never thought a chocolate with a twist of hazelnut, paan, orange essence would taste this amazing. As soon as we took a bite, a delicious blend of hazelnut crème came in. It gave a smooth, minty, nutty and creamy texture with every bite. The extract was evenly distributed that you really can taste it in every bite. The chocolate slowly diluted in the mouth and left a rich taste so that one can relish the flavour for long. Each chocolate cube is just the size to satisfy the need for a snack around the house no matter what the season is. They are also well-sized to serve with after dinner coffee or, really, any time you feel the urge for just a little bit of sweet.

Mee So Good was started by Vivek Chaturvedi and his wife Deepali Chaturvedi in 2020. They initially handcrafted chocolates in their own kitchen. After various trials and positive feedback from friends and family, the handmade chocolate became popular within a few weeks and soon the couple realised that their current manufacturing unit would not be enough, to fulfil the increased demand in volume and to cater to different markets across India.

Verdict: So, craving for a center filled bar? They’ve got you covered. Seven variants, each having a 65% dark chocolate shell with a filling. The best part about this chocolate is that it offers you with the sheer luxury and goodness of premium dark chocolate in every little bite in just Rs 150. The Gurgaon-based company is reachable on Amazon and Flipkart, besides its own website www.meesogood.com.