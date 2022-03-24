How about experiencing the beautiful ambience and good food? We recently visited Pllatos Air Bar situated in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. They have a really nice and soothing atmosphere with roof top bar and indoor seating. As we entered the place, we realised one doesn’t need to be a blogger to hunt for a picturesque insta-worthy corner as the cafe-cum-lounge gives the complete Instagrammable vibe. Pllatos, founded by Pushpinder Dwivedi, is cute, quirky, straight-out-of-fairytale. Who so ever enters the terrace, will get an ideal Instagram picture for their aesthetic feed.Also Read - Mocha Diye Muger Dal: Eat Your Way Through Bengal's History in Le Meridian Gurgaon

Coming to food, we ordered Classic Chilli Chicken, Prawn Tempura Suchi, Chicken Dimsums, Charcoal Chicken Tikka and they all tasted great. The dumplings were aesthetically curved and had a very satisfying filling inside. The chilli chicken had a balance of garlic, chilli, paprika and boneless chicken peices with vegetables. It was well cooked and had a slight golden colour that means it wasn't overcooked. Their Greek Chicken pizza left us dissapointed at it was bland.

You're also spoilt for choice in terms of beverages. One can buy a bottle from the shelf, or take a glass from the cocktail menu. I ordered a glass of daiquiri (rum, citrus juice, blueberry and sugar) and it just complimented the food. We ended the meal on a sweet note with lotus biscoff cake. It brought a great end to my lavish meal!

Verdict: When you need a go-to spot to chill with your friends or throw a party, you don’t need to look too far, try out this cosy place in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj that offers lip-smacking food, cocktails and foot-tapping music.

Rating: 3.5/5

Price for two: Rs 2100

Where: 1st Floor, Pawa Presidential Plaza, C9 Market, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi