How about experiencing the beautiful ambience and good food? We recently visited Pllatos Air Bar situated in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. They have a really nice and soothing atmosphere with roof top bar and indoor seating. As we entered the place, we realised one doesn't need to be a blogger to hunt for a picturesque insta-worthy corner as the cafe-cum-lounge gives the complete Instagrammable vibe. Pllatos, founded by Pushpinder Dwivedi, is cute, quirky, straight-out-of-fairytale. Who so ever enters the terrace, will get an ideal Instagram picture for their aesthetic feed.
Inside Pllatos Air Bar (PC: Kritika Vaid)
Coming to food, we ordered Classic Chilli Chicken, Prawn Tempura Suchi, Chicken Dimsums, Charcoal Chicken Tikka and they all tasted great. The dumplings were aesthetically curved and had a very satisfying filling inside. The chilli chicken had a balance of garlic, chilli, paprika and boneless chicken peices with vegetables. It was well cooked and had a slight golden colour that means it wasn't overcooked. Their Greek Chicken pizza left us dissapointed at it was bland.
Sushi and noodles from Pllatos Air Bar (PC: Kritika Vaid)
You're also spoilt for choice in terms of beverages. One can buy a bottle from the shelf, or take a glass from the cocktail menu. I ordered a glass of daiquiri (rum, citrus juice, blueberry and sugar) and it just complimented the food. We ended the meal on a sweet note with lotus biscoff cake. It brought a great end to my lavish meal!
Pllatos Air Bar, Vasant Kunj (PC: Kritika Vaid)
Verdict: When you need a go-to spot to chill with your friends or throw a party, you don’t need to look too far, try out this cosy place in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj that offers lip-smacking food, cocktails and foot-tapping music.
Rating: 3.5/5
Price for two: Rs 2100
Where: 1st Floor, Pawa Presidential Plaza, C9 Market, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi