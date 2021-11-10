Winter is the best time to enjoy a hearty meal of kebabs and good smoked meat dripping with ghee. Thinking about the Mughlai food, one can never get bored of richness of flavours in thick gravies, tikkas, succulent kebabs and flavourful biryanis- especially when the food is from Old Delhi. The tastes of Mughlai cuisine is often associated with a distinctive aroma and the taste of ground and whole spices. Chef Talat Mehmood Khan, the man behind serving the same Delhi-6 flavours at Le Meridian Gurugram’s first pop-up restaurant, Salaam-e-Dilli, revealed he makes his own masala (mixture of spices ground into a paste) with patience and love.Also Read - Brat House, Delhi Review: Delicious Food, Beautiful Ambience And Great Music at One Place

Born and brought up in Purani Dilli, the chef’s affair with food dates back to his childhood. Chef Talat Mehmood Khan is the celebrity chef with over three decades of culinary experience. He has catered to a number of star guests such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to name a few. As we entered Le Meridian, Gurugram, towards the left we saw a longitude bar deck, where the hotel has exclusively launched a new winter pop-up restaurant Salaam-E-Dilli. In an open area, its ambience of a lavish but limited seating looks warm and welcoming. The lanterns and candlesticks seem romantic and exclusive, as though making promises to the customers of a memorable evening. Also Read - Edesia Review: Bengali Food Festival ‘Bong Connection’ Offers Tempting Street Food With Durga Puja Vibes

We got our hands on piping hot Tandoori Chicken, kebabs, fish tikka, paneer tikka straight from the grill loaded with oodles of spices, making it a perfect winter indulgence. The menu also includes the delicious fish fry, a delectable blend of traditional Indian spices and flavours. A range of exquisite authentic vegetarian dishes with a unique blend of flavors and spices are also available at the restaurant. Malai Paneer ki seekh, featuring Velvety paneer reshmi seekh kebab marinated in sour cream infused with saffron and flavored with nutmeg and star anise, then roasted in the oven in bamboo skewers. The delicacies are a delectable treat for the cold Delhi winter. Also Read - Empress of China Review: The One Way Ticket to Heavenly Chinese Food

For main course, diners can relish the exquisite menu showcased classics like Gosht Nihari. It is a deliciously smooth flour based stew with slow cooked mutton in a myriad of spices. The menu also has Murgh Korma, Paneer Changezi, Dal Makhani, Gosht biryani, Khameeri roti. The chef also revealed it takes long hours for the marination and when we talk about Dal Makhani, he cooks it overnight. It may seem long but it’s worth the effort.

The menu also features a choice of traditional dessert Zaffrani Kheer, slow cooked for hours with a touch of saffron and an amalgamation of flavors like coconut and cardamom and we also tried the world’s tastiest shahi tukda.

Verdict: It’s a great place to chill and eat the yummiest and authentic Mughlai food. One can visit with their family and friends over drinks. There is an open bar, live grill and scrumptious curries at this beautiful deck.

Time: 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Where: Le Meridian, Gurugram near Gurudronacharya station

Till: March

Stars: 4/5

