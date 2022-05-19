Chocolate is pure indulgence and can fix anyone’s mood anytime! Say hello to The Binge – a luxury, handcrafted artisanal chocolate brand, that endeavour in producing chocolates made with perfection and care. Their products are characterised by selected ingredients, craftsmanship and enticing flavours with more emphasis on quality. The chocolate brand sells freshly made handcrafted chocolates. For those of you who like berries and nuts in your chocolates, then this is for you. Started by chocolate aficionado Mahek Sugandh, The Binge aims to provide the finest quality chocolates to all types of chocoholics. They have options for those keeping their sugar intake in check and also for those who like an artisanal exotic appeal in their chocolates.Also Read - Bangladeshi Teenager Swims Across India Border to Buy His Favourite Chocolate, Ends Up in Jail

Recently, we tried their JASHN- E-BAHAR box that had all sorts of assorted chocolates such as Hazelnut Dragees, French Caramel Dragees, Savoury Nuts, and Cashew Discs, and Hazelnut Clusters. The big box of chocolates was no less than a lux hamper that can make anyone go crazy over chocolates. When you take a bite of chocolate, it gives that lavish experience that everyone wants to experience. The taste of chocolate and extract of hazelnut and raspberries were evenly distributed that you really can taste it in every bite. Their crunchy bars slowly diluted in the mouth and left a rich taste so that one can relish the flavour for a long.

These chocolates are artisan handcrafted and are from the finest origins with all-natural ingredients crafted by using artisan techniques. One must try their hazelnut dragees and cashew discs.

