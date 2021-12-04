Food Review: The Chhaunk Brings Authentic Bihari Food In Delhi/NCR to Spice up Your Taste Buds

The newly launched cloud kitchen ‘The Chhaunk’ in Delhi/NCR exclusively offers Home-made Bihari Food. Established in July 2021, the brainchild behind the Bihari food serving at your doorsteps is of ‘saas-bahu’ duo Mrs. Manjari Singh aged 35 years and Mrs. Hiranyamayi Shivani aged 58 years. They are passionate, wholehearted and have a purpose behind The Chhaunk and i.e. ‘home-cooked’. We spoke to Manjari and she explained how delhiites have gone berserk over litti chokha and champaran meat. Of course, Biharis in the city do order food from them, but others have also started developed their taste for Bihari cuisine.Also Read - Begusarai Meets Paris: French Woman Marries Bihari Tour Guide, Villagers Flock to See Firangi Dulhan | See Pics

The Chhaunk promises their customers will take the experience back to their home. So, we ordered Litti Chokha, Dal Puri With Kheer, Champaran Meat and Chicken Curry. Litti Chokha is a baked salted wheat-flour cake filled with sattu (baked chickpea flour) and some special spices, which is served with baigan bharta, made of roasted eggplant (brinjal) and tomatoes. It is the most amazing dish that tantalises the taste buds. It is eaten by breaking litti a little, pour ghee so that the filling gets soaked with ghee and then dip in the chokha.

For the main course, Champaran mutton shined through. Champaran meat is a bhuna, handi meat and it is called champaran meat because the dish is from Champaran, a district in Bihar. The meat is marinated in a mix of mustard oil and ghee, garlic, onions, ginger with the paste of spices. The mouth of the handi is sealed with kneaded flour. The mutton, intermixed with spices, is then cooked on low heat (typically charcoal). The steam inside makes the mutton robust and decadent! It tasted different- a unique flavour that a Punjabi tasted for the first time. We had it with boiled rice. It was full of spices and our nose and eyes begin to water.

As The Chhaunk delivers home cooked food, there is absolutely no decoration on the food preparation to commercialise it like any restaurant food, but it as kept exactly the same as you get if you visit any Bihar home. The founders are totally committed to being a 100% Green company and are not using any items in the restaurant which will do any to the ecosystem. The packaging is completely free from plastic and is entirely biodegradable. The team used glass packaging in order to deliver lead free, safe freeze, leak proof food. The containers are also air tight for the absolute convenience of the customer. They have specialized chefs for regional cuisines who will follow exact recipes given by the mother. You can directly call them to place order in Delhi/ NCR. They have tied up with delivery services so that the order successfully reaches the customer in the shortest amount of time.

The Chhaunk is inclined towards working on the 3 important models – Delivery, Take away and Dine-in and the focus will be to access the reach of every single food lover. If you are a Bihari and miss being at home, then you should definitely give it a try. For non biharis but a true foodie, then you must try their litti chokha, puri kheer and champaran mutton.

Ratings: 3.7/5