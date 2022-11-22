Forget Calories And Relish The Flavoursome Menu At Delhi’s HOME

New Delhi: Flavoursome menu and great ambience at Delhi’s HOME would leave you with many memorable experiences. HOME — a restaurant inside Ambience Mall at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj is a place which you can call your own. The interiors of the delicatessen are designed to resemble a home-like space, with large bookshelves in open spaces, lighter textures and hues. Eating at HOME felt like having food at a friend’s cosy bungalow with lots of little indulgences.

Coming to the taste of the food, it would not be wrong if we say HOME serves one of the best brunches in the capital city with the perfect combination of prawns, eggs, and pizzas to name a few. We began the A-La-Carte brunch with assorted prawn dimsums, which were heavenly with every bite, followed by Sushi — a Japanese dish prepared with vinegared rice.

Next on the menu were salmon and quinoa salad, fresh-baked pizzas ranging from a traditional Marinara to a Biancoverde with wood-roasted mushrooms and onion confit finished with fresh Rucola to the Chicken Pepperonata or the American-styled Pepperoni & Mozzarella. The brunch also offered an extensive range of egg-based dishes and classic cocktails by their Beverage Head, Santanu.

We concluded our meal with a classic selection of desserts which included the Red Wine Poached Pears. Classic Tiramisu and Eton Mess were also on the menu.

While introducing the new brunch menu, Mayank Tiwari, Executive Chef of HOME, asserted,”The inspiration behind the brunch is derived from the season and the abundant bounty of vegetables that it brings with it, a play on farm-to-table as it were, with a certain splash of sophistication, and a zest of tasty surprises along the way”, he added.

Verdict: Sometimes, all we want to do is get a table and eat. But when our food both looks and tastes good that too in a peaceful ambience, we are bound to enjoy that experience. If you’re someone who enjoys a home-like vibe with exotic meal, HOME is a must-try place.