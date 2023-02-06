Home

G-20 Food Festival With 29 Countries To Begin Next Week In Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council is organising a food festival and a flower festival on February 11 and 12. The Food Festival will feature the cuisines of G20 member countries NDMC officials said the theme of the G20 food festival will be “Taste the World” and “International Year of Millets”. While the Food Festival will be held in Talkatora Stadium, the G20 Flower Festival is planned for at the Central Park of Connaught Place.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States — and the European Union.

“NDMC will provide required space and stalls and other on-site logistic support to all interested G20 member countries and guest countries. NDMC will provide onsite electrical and water connection. The interested countries and guest countries will bring their own chefs, manpower and material for preparation of various food items, which may be sold to visitors,” the civic body said in an official statement.

The official further added that the food festival is expected to spread awareness about international cuisines as well as nutritional health and food preparation. “Food preparation workshops or a live demonstration counter will also be part of the festival and will include displays of photographs and write-up on he cuisines,” the official said.

“A dedicated space will also be earmarked for art and cultural programmes for artistes from G20 and guest countries,” the official added.

Delhi is expected to host nine major G20-related events this year starting with the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on March 1 and 2.

