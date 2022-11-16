Hawaiian Seafood Festival Barbeque Nation Offers Exotic Seafood in 19 Cities

Hawaiian Seafood Festival: Barbeque Nation Offers Exotic Seafood in 18 Cities

Barbeque Nation's Hawaiian Seafood Festival started on November 12, 2022, and will go on till November 30, 2022.

Barbeque Nation has announced the launch of a three-week-long Hawaiian Seafood Festival. The exotic food festival will start on November 12, 2022 and go on till November 30, 2022.

This festival will be held across 19 Barbeque Nation’s outlets in:

Mumbai

Udaipur

Lucknow

Kanpur

Bhubaneshwar

Bilaspur

Durgapur

Asansol

Guwahati

Kolkata

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Siliguri

Ahmedabad

Baroda, Rajkot

Surat

Jaipur

The Menu

The buffet at Barbeque Nation offers over 16 different varieties of seafood, catering to the tastes of seafood lovers. Relish a wide range of seafood delicacies like Shark Steak with Pineapple Mojjo, Golden Fried Calamari, Batter Fried Topse in Mustard Sauce, and many more that are specially curated for the festival. The specialized delectable menu has been curated by Barbeque Nation’s in-house chefs that include a range of seafood items like Shark, Tuna, Shrimp, Crab, Octopus, and many more.

Unique Dining Experiences

Barbeque Nation is a pioneer in India to promote ‘DIY’ (do-it-yourself) cuisine with a concept of the live on-the-table grill since its first store in Mumbai in 2006. Barbeque Nation was founded with a simple vision – offering a complete dining experience to customers at attractive prices. The philosophy extended to all aspects of service and caused the chain to expand rapidly. Over the last 15+ years, Barbeque Nation has expanded to over 84 cities with 194 outlets in India and abroad. During this period, the brand innovated with interactive live counters, multiple Kulfi varieties and a unique delivery product portfolio of ‘Barbeque-in-a-box’.