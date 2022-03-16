Holi 2022: Just like colours, bhaang and pichkaaris, Holi celebration is incomplete without gujias. Gujias, or sweet, deep-fried dumplings include traditional fillings like khoya and dry fruits. This year, we have shared recipes of gujias that are healthy and can be made for sugar-free patients. It has Chia seeds, anjeer, quinoa and a lot more. Here are some delicious gujia recipes you must treat your guests to this festival of colours.Also Read - Holi 2022: Goa, Puri And Mahabaleshwar Are The Most In-Demand Destinations In India
Chia Seeds And Anjeer Ki Gujiya
Ingredients: 5 gms Chia seeds, 100 gms Khoya, 20 gms Grated Coconut, 15 gms Cashew nuts, 20 gms Fig, 150 gms Refined Flour, 100 gms Ghee and 15 Sugar | For Syrup: 200 gms Sugar and 50 ml Water
Chia Seeds & Anjeer ki Gujiya (PC: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square)
Cooking Method: Also Read - Choti Holi 2022: Know the History and Significance of this Day
- Knead soft dough using flour, ghee and water.
- Leave to rest for at least half an hour.
- Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.
- Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with chia seeds, grated coconut, fig, sugar and cashew nuts.
- Roll each ball into a thin puri.
- Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.
- Apply a little water to the edges and seal.
- Deep fry till until is golden brown.
- Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.
- Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency. (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)
- Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.
- Garnish with dry fruits.
Baked Chocolate Gujiya
Ingredients: 150 gms refined flour, 50 gms choco chips, 100 gms khoya, 5 gms cardamom powder, 15 gms cashew nuts, 50 ml chocolate syrup, 100 gms ghee and 15 gms sugar |For Syrup: 200 gms sugar and 100 ml water
Baked Chocolate Gujiya (PC: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square)
Cooking Method:
- Knead soft dough using flour, ghee and water.
- Leave to rest for at least half an hour.
- Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.
- Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with chocolate chips, cardamom powder, sugar and cashew nut.
- Roll each ball into a thin puri.
- Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.
- Apply a little water to the edges and seal.
- Deep fry till until is golden brown.
- Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.
- Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)
- Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.
- Dip half portion of gujiyas in chocolate syrup.
- Garnish with dry fruits.
Quinoa And Nuts Multigrain Gujiya
Ingredients: 150 gms Multigrain flour, 100 gms Khoya, 20 gms Almonds, 20 gms Cashew nuts, 15 gms Raisins, 5 gms Grated Coconut, 5 gms Pistachio, 15 gms Quinoa and 100 gms Ghee |For Syrup: 200 gms Sugar, 100 ml Water
Quinoa & Nuts Multigrain Gujiya (PC: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square)
Cooking Method:
- Knead soft dough using multigrain flour, ghee and water.
- Leave to rest for at least half an hour.
- Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.
- Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with quinoa, pistachio, grated coconut, raisins, cashew nuts, sugar and almonds.
- Roll each ball into a thin puri.
- Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.
- Apply a little water to the edges and seal.
- Deep fry till until is golden brown.
- Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.
- Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency. (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)
- Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.
- Garnish with dry fruits.
Mawa Anjeer Open Ravioli Gujiya
Ingredients: 100 gms Khoya, 150 gms Refined flour, 25 gms Fig, C15 gms Cashew nuts, 5 gms Grated Coconut, 5 gms Cardamom powder, 100 ml Ghee |For Syrup: 200 gms Sugar, 100 ml Water
Mawa Anjeer Open Ravioli Gujiya (PC: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square)
Cooking method:
- Knead soft dough using flour, ghee and water.
- Leave to rest for at least half an hour.
- Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.
- Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with fig, cashew nuts, grated coconut, sugar and cardamom powder.
- Roll each ball into a thin puri.
- Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.
- Apply a little water to the edges and seal.
- Deep fry till until is golden brown.
- Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.
- Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency. (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)
- Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.
- Garnish with dry fruits.
(Inputs by Executive Sous Chef, Mukesh Kumar, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square)