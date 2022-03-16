Holi 2022: Just like colours, bhaang and pichkaaris, Holi celebration is incomplete without gujias. Gujias, or sweet, deep-fried dumplings include traditional fillings like khoya and dry fruits. This year, we have shared recipes of gujias that are healthy and can be made for sugar-free patients. It has Chia seeds, anjeer, quinoa and a lot more. Here are some delicious gujia recipes you must treat your guests to this festival of colours.Also Read - Holi 2022: Goa, Puri And Mahabaleshwar Are The Most In-Demand Destinations In India

Chia Seeds And Anjeer Ki Gujiya

Ingredients: 5 gms Chia seeds, 100 gms Khoya, 20 gms Grated Coconut, 15 gms Cashew nuts, 20 gms Fig, 150 gms Refined Flour, 100 gms Ghee and 15 Sugar | For Syrup: 200 gms Sugar and 50 ml Water

Cooking Method:

Knead soft dough using flour, ghee and water.

Leave to rest for at least half an hour.

Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.

Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with chia seeds, grated coconut, fig, sugar and cashew nuts.

Roll each ball into a thin puri.

Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.

Apply a little water to the edges and seal.

Deep fry till until is golden brown.

Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.

Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency. (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)

Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.

Garnish with dry fruits.

Baked Chocolate Gujiya

Ingredients: 150 gms refined flour, 50 gms choco chips, 100 gms khoya, 5 gms cardamom powder, 15 gms cashew nuts, 50 ml chocolate syrup, 100 gms ghee and 15 gms sugar |For Syrup: 200 gms sugar and 100 ml water

Cooking Method:

Knead soft dough using flour, ghee and water.

Leave to rest for at least half an hour.

Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.

Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with chocolate chips, cardamom powder, sugar and cashew nut.

Roll each ball into a thin puri.

Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.

Apply a little water to the edges and seal.

Deep fry till until is golden brown.

Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.

Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)

Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.

Dip half portion of gujiyas in chocolate syrup.

Garnish with dry fruits.

Quinoa And Nuts Multigrain Gujiya

Ingredients: 150 gms Multigrain flour, 100 gms Khoya, 20 gms Almonds, 20 gms Cashew nuts, 15 gms Raisins, 5 gms Grated Coconut, 5 gms Pistachio, 15 gms Quinoa and 100 gms Ghee |For Syrup: 200 gms Sugar, 100 ml Water

Cooking Method:

Knead soft dough using multigrain flour, ghee and water.

Leave to rest for at least half an hour.

Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.

Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with quinoa, pistachio, grated coconut, raisins, cashew nuts, sugar and almonds.

Roll each ball into a thin puri.

Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.

Apply a little water to the edges and seal.

Deep fry till until is golden brown.

Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.

Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency. (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)

Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.

Garnish with dry fruits.

Mawa Anjeer Open Ravioli Gujiya

Ingredients: 100 gms Khoya, 150 gms Refined flour, 25 gms Fig, C15 gms Cashew nuts, 5 gms Grated Coconut, 5 gms Cardamom powder, 100 ml Ghee |For Syrup: 200 gms Sugar, 100 ml Water

Cooking method:

Knead soft dough using flour, ghee and water.

Leave to rest for at least half an hour.

Saute khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried.

Take off the heat and when it cools, mix it with fig, cashew nuts, grated coconut, sugar and cardamom powder.

Roll each ball into a thin puri.

Place the filling in the center of the puri, and fold the circle in half-moon shape.

Apply a little water to the edges and seal.

Deep fry till until is golden brown.

Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.

Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency. (For sugar free, you can avoid further steps)

Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.

Garnish with dry fruits.

(Inputs by Executive Sous Chef, Mukesh Kumar, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square)