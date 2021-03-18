Lemon Coriander Soup is a popular vegetarian soup, and it has a very refreshing taste. Lemon Coriander Soup is easy to cook and can be prepared in 30 minutes. The key ingredients of Lemon Coriander soup are Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, Coriander Stem, Butter, Ginger, Garlic. Lemon Coriander soup is a healthy and refreshing soup. The other popular vegetarian soups are Tomato Soup, Sweet Corn Vegetable soup. Also Read - Egg Spinach Curry: Make Delicious Egg Spinach Curry in Just 40 Minutes- WATCH!

Watch the recipe of Lemon Coriander Soup here:



Recipe:

Ready Time: 30 mins

Serving: 2

Preparation: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

Butter – 1 tbsp

Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp

Ginger (finely chopped) – 1 tsp

Onion (finely chopped) – 3 tbsp

Cabbage (finely chopped) – ¼ Cup

Carrot (finely chopped) – ¼ Cup

Coriander Stem (finely chopped) – ½ Cup

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – 3 Cups

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Lemon Juice – 2 tsp

Corn Flour – 1 tbsp

Water – ¼ Cup

Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup



How to make Lemon Coriander Soup:

1. Heat butter in a pan, add garlic, ginger, onion and saute for 2 mins.

2. Add cabbage, carrot, coriander steam and saute for a minute.

3. Add water, salt and simmer for 3 mins.

4. Mix cornflour with water to prepare a slurry.

5. Add the prepared cornflour and water slurry, mix well and simmer for 3 mins.

6. Add black pepper powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mix well and remove from heat.

7. Healthy Lemon Coriander Soup is ready to be served.