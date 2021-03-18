Lemon Coriander Soup is a popular vegetarian soup, and it has a very refreshing taste. Lemon Coriander Soup is easy to cook and can be prepared in 30 minutes. The key ingredients of Lemon Coriander soup are Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, Coriander Stem, Butter, Ginger, Garlic. Lemon Coriander soup is a healthy and refreshing soup. The other popular vegetarian soups are Tomato Soup, Sweet Corn Vegetable soup. Also Read - Egg Spinach Curry: Make Delicious Egg Spinach Curry in Just 40 Minutes- WATCH!
Watch the recipe of Lemon Coriander Soup here:
Recipe:
Ready Time: 30 mins
Serving: 2
Preparation: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Ingredients:
Butter – 1 tbsp
Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp
Ginger (finely chopped) – 1 tsp
Onion (finely chopped) – 3 tbsp
Cabbage (finely chopped) – ¼ Cup
Carrot (finely chopped) – ¼ Cup
Coriander Stem (finely chopped) – ½ Cup
Salt – ½ tsp
Water – 3 Cups
Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
Lemon Juice – 2 tsp
Corn Flour – 1 tbsp
Water – ¼ Cup
Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup
How to make Lemon Coriander Soup:
1. Heat butter in a pan, add garlic, ginger, onion and saute for 2 mins.
2. Add cabbage, carrot, coriander steam and saute for a minute.
3. Add water, salt and simmer for 3 mins.
4. Mix cornflour with water to prepare a slurry.
5. Add the prepared cornflour and water slurry, mix well and simmer for 3 mins.
6. Add black pepper powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mix well and remove from heat.
7. Healthy Lemon Coriander Soup is ready to be served.