Mint Ginger and Lemon Drink is a healthy beverage, and it is very easy to prepare. Mint Ginger and Lemon Drink can be made in 10 minutes. Mint Ginger and Lemon Drink are made by grinding mint leaves, ginger, lemon juice, pink salt, and cumin seeds in a mixie grinder. Mint Ginger and Lemon Drink is a refreshing drink, and it helps in curing Sore Throat, Cough. The other healthy drinks are Nilavembu Kashayam, Pepper Kashayam. Also Read - Egg Spinach Curry: Make Delicious Egg Spinach Curry in Just 40 Minutes- WATCH!

Watch the recipe of Mint Ginger Lemonade here:



Recipe:

Serving: 2 Also Read - Learn How to Make Carrot Lemon Salad, a Mouth-Watering Appetizer in 10 Minutes| Watch Recipe

Ready Time: 10 mins Also Read - How to Make Milagu Kashayam, an Immunity Booster Drink in 20 Minutes- Watch Recipe!

Preparation: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

Mint Leaves – 2 cups

Ginger – 1 inch

Lemon Juice – 5 tbsp

Pink Salt – ½ tsp

Cumin Seeds – ¼ tsp

Water – 3 cups



How to make Mint Ginger Lemonade:

1. In a mixer jar, add mint leaves, ginger, lemon juice, pink salt, cumin seeds and 3 cups of water.

2. Grind the above ingredients to extract the juice.

3. A refreshing drink is ready to be served.