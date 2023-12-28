Home

Food

How to Make Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Chocolate Whiskey Flame Cake for New Year – Recipe Inside!

How to Make Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Chocolate Whiskey Flame Cake for New Year – Recipe Inside!

Here's a step-by-step guide to on how to cook Ranbir Kapoor's special Christmas chocolate flame cake that just got viral. See the recipe below!

How to Make Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Chocolate Whiskey Flame Cake for New Year - Recipe Inside!

B-town Kapoor family had their official Christmas lunch this year. Well, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marked the joyous occasion with their baby girl Raha’s paparazzi debut. Social Media is flooded with her adorable pictures, and fans have showered love on the Kapoor family. However, another clip from lunch that went viral is the irresistible Christmas cake, flamed by Ranbir Kapoor. Well, some are laughing watching Alia Bhatt’s fearful reaction, and a section of the media are wondering about Ranbir Kapoor’s Chocolate Whiskey cake that looked tasty as well as thrilling. Well, if you are also wondering how to make the Chocolate Whiskey Flambe Cake for your New Year 2024 house party, below is what you need to know.

Trending Now

An Instagram influencer Sneha Sanghi Upadhayay recently gave a step-by-step guide to cooke Ranbir Kapoor’s special Christmas chocolate flame cake. Sharing her video, she wrote, “Going by the look of it, Ranbir is definitely flambéing a pound cake with brandy, but because it’s not Christmas anymore and I wanted to go with something yummyyy chocolaty I went for this one. It’s easy Peasy to make and tastes OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!”

You may like to read

How to Cook The Chocolate Flame Cake?

Ingredients

Makes 1lb- 6inch cake mould1cup/ 200g Sugar

1 cup/ 220g milk

1tbsp/ 15g vinegar

6tbsp/ 65g oil

1tsp/ 6g Baking soda

1.5cups/ 210g flour- Maida

1/4cup/ 20g cocoa powder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Singhi Upadhaya (@snehasinghi1)

Mix sugar and milk, add oil, vanilla, vinegar and then all the dry ingredients.

Bake at 180*C for 30-40 mins. Once it cools demould.

Ganache-

1cup/ 200g Dark Chocolate

3/4cup 150g Cream

Melt both together in a microwave at 30 secs intervals. If you’d like, you can add 50ml whiskey to the ganache as well once you’ve mixed the hot cream and chocolate together.

Cover the cake with the ganache, you can also layer the cake by slicing it horizontally from the middle and adding ganache. Once done let it chill till you’re ready to serve.

Pour the whiskey over the cake and light it up.

You can also pour the whiskey in a bowl, light that up first and then pour it over the cake.

You can also pour the whiskey in a bowl, light that up first and then pour it over the cake. Whiskey substitute- Rum/ cognac/ Vodka/ Brandy or any other with above 40% alcohol content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.