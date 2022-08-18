Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Gokul Ashtami, Krishna Jayanti. This year, it will be celebrated on August 19, Friday. Lord Krishna, who is fondly called Ladoo Gopal, Thakur Ji, Kanha Ji, Khatu Shyam, is the eighth incarnation of lord Vishnu. Devotees worship Lord Krishna on this day and celebrate the festival with tremendous fervor. Apart from cooking delicacies, people prepare prasad at home for Lord Krishna.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Chappan Bhog: List of 56 Food Items to Offer Lord Krishna

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the devotees make a special prasad to offer Lord Krishna. Mostly in North India, prasad made of coriander (dhaniya) seeds is cooked with foxnuts (makhane). There are several prasad options to offer Kanha ji (another name of Lord Krishna) on the day of Janmashtami. Aata panjiri is also made with wheat flour, ghee, and dry fruits.

Dhania Panjiri Prasad for Janmashtami

Dhania Panjiri (coriander and nuts dessert) is nutritious, healthy, and delicious. It is tradition to make this dish on the festive occasion of Janamashtami (birth anniversary of Lord Krishna) in Northern India. A quick and easy prasad (offering/blessing) that is made by roasting coriander powder, cashews, almonds, melon seeds, Makhana (foxnut) and mixing with powdered sugar. This panjiri is made without flour so it is gluten-free. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: 5 Most Stunning Krishna Temples in India And Their Legend

Gopalkala prasad

On the day of Krishna Janamashtami, one of the prasad that is commonly made is gopalkala. It includes coriander leaves, jeera seeds, green chillies, ghee, chopped cucumber, grated coconut, curd, poha. It is simple to prepare and ideal to offer.

Panjiri Ladoo For Janmashtami

Panjiri is a dry and sweet snack that is also made during the winter season to ward off cold and boost immunity. With makhana, nuts, semolina and coconut roasted together in ghee and combined, these ladoos make for a wholesome festive treat. You can include it in your bhog and distribute it amongst the devotees.

Jai Shri Krishna!