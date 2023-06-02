Karigari, Noida: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s Desi Swaad Will Leave You With ‘Memorable Ehsaas’

Home

Karigari- By Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi unfolds the magic of Indian culinary with evocative dinning experience.

Indian culture is rich and diversified with one thing that is most common- the yummiest food. Well, if we talk about the variety of flavours that every state exhibits it may be countless. People crave Indian food all over the world. Well, I am a fan and if you are one just like me then you need to check out this modern-style Indian restaurant pronounced Karigari by Chef- Harpal Singh Sokhi. Karigari is a fairly new, yet popular name situated in sector, Noida. The eatery celebrates the most essential ingredient- ”The Karigars or showmen behind the kitchen.” From Mughali cuisine to North Indian, their menu showcases every detail of food wholeheartedly.

Before entering the venue, the first thing I saw was the big queue outside the outlet. And I became more curious about the whole experience that I was about to witness. The whole staff was warm and inviting and they took us to our table. Well, we sat downstairs and there was a way to the staircase, beautifully constructed inside the restaurant. The eye-catchy thing was their decor which didn’t fail to entice me to take photographs of. Their interior includes chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s gastronomical journey around the world.

The menu includes variety of flavours and we started with the first appetizer that was the Cheese Vada Pav. Well, if you love cheese, then you shouldn’t miss this cheese style of vada pav. Baby pav stuffed with vada pav mixture along with cheese fondue sauce, making it quite different from the classic vada pav. A bit more spice could have made it an ideal snack.

Next, we had Tandoori Bharwan Pizza Potatoes. If you are an aloo (Potato) lover, then you must surely try this. A baked aloo served with pizza toppings, corn kernels, peppers, onions, herbs, and chilli flakes with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. This tandoori-style appetizer was served with Parmesan dust.

Well, now time for some non-veg. As a non-vegetarian, I am a big sucker for chicken and fish. And for that, I ordered Chef’s lip-smacking Chicken Saji. Originally from Pakistan, chicken sajji has a delicious smoky flavour and is cooked without a smoker. Chef Harpal gave own version to this Lahori delight with his home-ground special spices. Well, after having two or three pieces of chicken, I was full. Honestly, I liked the flavour, but the chicken was a bit dry, that’s all!

‘Saving best for the last’ as they say! We were so full that we ordered only a bowl of Hyderabadi chicken biryani. Making a good chicken biryani is simple but it needs its version and authenticity. Honestly, the biryani was a wholesome treat in this North Indian kitchen. The flavour was perfect, the ingredients were blended well and the dish churned out to be amazing.

Summing up the whole experience, the restaurant has a fascinating decor with spacious sitting inside. Chef, Harpal Singh Sokhi did a fine job in bringing the mixture of Indian food with his authentic style and flavours. A big thanks to the hospitable staff for serving us a great ambience. This fine-dine serves an incredible vibe for family dinners and brunches.

Stars: 3/5

Location: Karigari – Shop 4, Noida Metro Station, Sector 51, Noida

Meal For Two: Rs 1,600

Timings: 12 Noon – 11 PM

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

