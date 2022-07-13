Kolkata: Bengalis and their love for fish is no secret. Talk about fish and Ilish comes into the conversation straightaway. Ilish or Hilsa as it is called by the non-Bengali friends mostly is hailed as the queen of fish. Ilish has a special place in Bengali homes and it was this love that encouraged Kolkata-based chef Sushant Haldar to do something this special this monsoon.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Retains No. 1 Spot in ICC ODI Player Rankings

Where in Kolkata?

The queen of the river ties the knot with Kolkata's first Retro dining restaurant, Chapter 2, located at Southern Avenue. The onset of monsoon can not be any better as the continental den presents an exotic range of exceptional Deboned Hilsa preparations with some twists on your palette, only to leave a lasting impression in your mind.

Hilsa and the monsoon are as much synonymous in Bengali vocabulary as they are in the kitchen. There is a reason why Hilsa has such a place of pride on the Bengali platter mostly because of its distinctive flavour. Executive Chef of Chapter 2, Sushanta Halder is carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather, Bijoy Halder who has extensively worked in the British and the Anglo-Indian households in the pre-independence era and had experienced the culinary extravaganza made with the delicate fish there. Sushanta, with all the stories that he heard from his grandfather, spent long hours in the kitchen deboning the fish and rustling it up with herbs and spices, just the Continental way.

Hilsa or as we call it, Ilish is a freshwater fish and besides having great aroma and flavour, it also has plenty of health benefits. Though the staples like Bhaja, Bhapa, Paturi are some dishes that Bengalis love to relish all the time but there is also a huge population, especially the young cosmopolitan crowd who would want their Ilish preparations not to be too cumbersome, thanks to the bones. This idea gripped the attention of the Co-founders, Shiladitya & Debaditya to come up with such a versatile offering, the ‘Deboned’ Hilsa Festival, where gourmands can now relish the Ilish, completely worry-free and in an effortless manner.

The ‘Deboned Hilsa Festival’ features dishes like – Hilsa Sizzler, Grilled Hilsa Steak, Smoked Hilsa, Hilsa Fingers, Baked Hilsa & Anglo-Indian Mustard Hilsa Curry.

“We wanted to take a complete departure from the usual Ilish preparations and prepare a new line of cuisine that will be quick yet flavourful on the taste buds. Continental cuisine has been our speciality; hence Sushanta Halder, our Executive Chef, mindfully used the delicate soft fish cooked specially with our house-special herbs and spices. Kolkata has become a major food spot known for its milieu of numerous cuisine cultures and the Deboned Hilsa Festival with its signature items would surely appeal to the city gourmands”, said Shiladitya & Debaditya Chaudhury, Co-Founders, Chapter 2.