Chowman, which is credited with bringing authentic Asian flavours from China, offers a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies.

Kolkata's Chowman Brings Flavourful And Authentic Chinese in Delhi-NCR

Chowman Restaurant Food Review: Chowman, a well-known restaurant serves some of its hallmark Chinese-style dishes with a blend of perfect Kolkata flavours. We recently visited Chowman, East of Kailash for a flavourful Chinese cuisine that reminds you of Kolkata! The restaurant offers a plethora of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines for every taste.

Cost for Two: 899/- (Taxes Exclusive)

Timing: 12 Noon – 10.30 PM

Chowman’s specialities include mouthwatering appetizers like Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken, Prawn Pepper Salt, and Wontons. The main course includes a simple rice dish with Asian greens or a more spicy option like Chilly Garlic Noodles Chowman’s Special Rice, as well as delectable seafood choices like lobster, prawn, squid, and crab.

Add a dessert to your filling meal, such as toffee walnut with ice cream, brownie with ice cream, tutti frutti, and more. However, I advise you to stick with Darsaan with ice cream because it is the most traditional pick. The combination of the chilled ice cream and the crispy, fried, sweet wafers was irresistible.

The staff members were really kind and knowledgeable. They had extensive experience in the hospitality industry.

Chowman’s Serene Ambience

The dine-in locations also have Chowman’s trademark décor, which includes an elegant red and black colour scheme surrounded by dim lighting, a bronze Buddha statue, pots, and bells that have been deliberately arranged to create a calming atmosphere. To portray the authentic Chinese ambience, Chowman’s precise architectural design was given a rustic, rural Chinese feel.

Rating: 3/5

