Carrot Lemon Salad is a simple and tasty salad recipe. Carrot Lemon Salad is easy to make and can be prepared in 10 minutes. Carrot Lemon Salad does not require any cooking. The key ingredients of Carrot Lemon Salad are Carrot, Ginger, Lemon, Coriander leaves, Mint leaves, Olive oil, Peanuts, and Black Pepper Powder. Add all the ingredients in the bowl and mix it well and serve it. The other popular salads are Sprouts Salad, Potato Salad.
Watch the recipe of Carrot Lemon Salad here:

Recipe:
Ready Time: 10 mins
Serving: 2
Preparation: 10 mins
Ingredients:
Carrot (juliennes) – 2 Cups
Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp
Lemon Zest – 2 tsp
Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp
Coriander Leaves (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp
Mint Leaves (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp
Salt – ¼ tsp
Dried Oregano – ¼ tsp
Olive Oil – 1 tbsp
Roasted Peanut – 2 tbsp
Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
How to make Carrot Lemon Salad:
1. In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients one by one.
2. Mix it well using a spatula.
3. Serve it immediately.