Carrot Lemon Salad is a simple and tasty salad recipe. Carrot Lemon Salad is easy to make and can be prepared in 10 minutes. Carrot Lemon Salad does not require any cooking. The key ingredients of Carrot Lemon Salad are Carrot, Ginger, Lemon, Coriander leaves, Mint leaves, Olive oil, Peanuts, and Black Pepper Powder. Add all the ingredients in the bowl and mix it well and serve it. The other popular salads are Sprouts Salad, Potato Salad. Also Read - How to Make Mint Ginger Lemonade, an Immunity Booster Drink in 10 Minutes- Watch Recipe!

Watch the recipe of Carrot Lemon Salad here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Also Read - How to Make Milagu Kashayam, an Immunity Booster Drink in 20 Minutes- Watch Recipe!

Recipe:

Ready Time: 10 mins Also Read - Learn How to Make Nilavembu Kashayam, an Immunity Boosting Drink- WATCH!

Serving: 2

Preparation: 10 mins

Ingredients:

Carrot (juliennes) – 2 Cups

Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp

Lemon Zest – 2 tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp

Coriander Leaves (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp

Mint Leaves (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Dried Oregano – ¼ tsp

Olive Oil – 1 tbsp

Roasted Peanut – 2 tbsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp



How to make Carrot Lemon Salad:

1. In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients one by one.

2. Mix it well using a spatula.

3. Serve it immediately.